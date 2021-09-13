Judge weighs keeping Minneapolis police question on ballot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge promised Monday to rule as soon as possible on whether to strike a revised version of a ballot question on the future of policing in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The City Council updated the language last Tuesday, just hours after Judge Jamie Anderson found that the old language was “vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation” and ordered it off the ballot.

The proposal would remove the city charter’s requirement that Minneapolis have a police department with a minimum staffing level and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety whose functions would be defined later..

Joseph Anthony, an attorney for former council member Don Samuels and two other petitioners, told Anderson at a hearing Monday that the language remains misleading. He said it’s still not possible for voters to tell from the ballot language how the proposal would be implemented, saying proponents disagree among themselves on the extent to which the city will still have police and how the new department would run.

But Terrance Moore, an attorney for the pro-amendment Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, said the new language meets requirements set out by the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2012 that the wording convey the “essential nature” of the proposal. He said the question should stay on the ballot and be put to voters.

Anderson needs to rule quickly because early in-person and absentee voting begins on Friday.