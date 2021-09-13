Polis slams FDA, says Colorado ready for COVID-19 boosters

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday urged the Food and Drug Administration to quickly authorize booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, saying foot-dragging by U.S. health officials has cost lives.

“The FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there is a real life pandemic,” the Democratic governor told a news conference.

Months ago, Pfizer requested FDA authorization of a booster dose for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, asserting people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier.

The White House has begun planning for boosters later this month, if both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree. Advisers to the FDA will weigh evidence about an extra Pfizer shot Friday. The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.