3 candidates vie for Santa Fe mayor at public forum

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Three candidates for mayor of Santa Fe are scheduled to participate in an online forum hosted by Hispanic business leaders.

First-term Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is seeking a second term after leading New Mexico’s fastest growing major city through the pandemic and state emergency health orders that all but shut down the crucial hospitality and tourism industries.

The roundtable-style discussion Monday was moved from a hotel to a remote, online format in response to concerns about the coronavirus.

Webber, who won election in 2018 as a first-time candidate for public office, is renown as a publishing entrepreneur and founder of Fast Times Magazine.

He is the first Sant Fe mayor to work on a full-scale salary under a new strong-mayor system, and his tenure has been marked by simmering cultural conflicts over monuments and tributes to Santa Fe’s Spanish colonial history and armed conflicts of the 19th century.

Challenger Joanne Vigil Coppler, a Democrat elected to the Santa Fe City Council in 2018, is running as a seasoned public administrator who previously served as Santa Fe’s human resources director after prior posts with the state courts system, state government and Los Alamos County.

Webber has accused local fraternal organizations of waging a secretive campaign on behalf of Vigil Coppler as they condemn the mayor’s handling of conflicts over statues and monuments of New Mexico’s Spanish colonial past and Union Troops of the Civil War that fought Indigenous tribes.

A city ethics board last week rejected a complaint by Webber’s campaign that said the groups should be subject to campaign finance disclosures.

Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson is also vying for mayor after an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2020 on an anti-abortion platform than emphasized limited government.

During Webber’s tenure, Santa Fe discontinued an annual reenactment of the return of Spanish settlers 12 years after the Pueblo Indian revolt of 1680.

But some conflicts over history in Santa Fe have escalated amid a national conversation about public markers paying tribute to historical figures linked to racism, slavery and genocide.

Indigenous leaders and some younger Latino activists say figures from the region’s Spanish colonial era shouldn’t be celebrated because they oversaw the enslavement of Indigenous populations and tried to outlaw their cultural practices.