加拿大網紅拍片讚台灣　誇頂尖永續發展農業新技術 | Canadian YouTuber applauds Taiwan’s new sustainable agricultural technology

【看CP學英文/新住民全球新聞網】來自加拿大的YouTuber Wes Davies衛斯理，因為從小就在農場裡長大，也從事過有機農業的工作，來到台灣後有機會接觸到台灣的有機農業，相當驚訝，台灣的生態永續發展、有機農業竟然如此先進。

Youtuber Wes Davies grew up on a farm in Canada and worked in organic agriculture before coming to Taiwan; thus, obtaining the opportunity to be involved in Taiwan’s organic agriculture.

He was very surprised to find Taiwan’s ecology sustainability development and organic agriculture unexpectedly advanced.

也讓衛斯理特別深入研究台灣的生態永續新農業技術，並深入探訪農場拍攝影片，並以全英文的介紹，簡直媲美專業紀錄片的拍攝方式，在目前網路上譁眾取寵的主題YouTuber或是吃吃喝喝主題影片。

Wes Davies also made a thorough study of Taiwan’s sustainable agriculture new technology and made numerous visits to farms to shoot videos. Completing the video with an English introduction, Davies incorporated features into his video that is comparable to the filming methods of professional documentaries.

Nowadays, famous YouTubers featured in food and drink-themed videos on the Internet are currently very popular.

Wes Davies衛斯理深度介紹台灣永續農業以及更多深度探討議題的影片，將很多台灣人都不太清楚的議題，推廣介紹給全世界，更是目前在網路上少見的優質YouTuber。

Wes Davies’ thorough introduction and discussion of Taiwan’s sustainable agriculture industry promoted and introduced topics that many Taiwanese are not very familiar with, making him a relatively rare, high-quality YouTuber.

本集「新住民看台灣」單元，推薦Wes Davies衛斯理前往新竹的蔬菜農場、雲林的水果農場，與青年農夫一起體驗讓國際農業專家大讚Taiwan NO 1的農業新技術。

In “New Immigrants Watching Taiwan“, Wes Davies recommends going to the vegetable farm in Hsinchu and the fruit farm in Yunlin to experience with young farmers, the new agricultural technology of Taiwan that international agricultural experts admire.

Wes Davies衛斯理在兩位青年農夫的指導下，學習用可分解生質農地膜(biodegradable agricultural film) ，代替過去幾十年來農場常用的塑膠膜(Plastic cover)，農作物採收後，把這些可以被分解的農地膜被打碎攪拌到泥土裡，成為推肥，不但不會汙染環境，又可以讓土壤更肥沃，達到生態永續的最佳效果。

這項台灣NO1的技術，可謂是生態永續農業的先驅，也讓全世界的農業專家讚嘆這項技術，是拯救地球的最佳妙方。

Under the guidance of two young farmers, Wes Davies learned to use biodegradable agricultural film to replace the plastic cover commonly used on farms in the last few decades.

After the crops are harvested, the biodegradable film can be broken down and mixed into the soil to become fertilizer.

Not only will it not pollute the environment, but it can also make the soil more fertile and achieve the best results in ecological sustainability.

This No. 1 technology of Taiwan can be described as a pioneer in sustainable agriculture, and it has also made agricultural experts all over the world admire and laud it as the best technology to save the planet.

