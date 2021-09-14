CWB warns of high temperatures: Here’s how to protect yourself from heatwave

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) issued a yellow heat warning in the greater Taipei area and Taitung County on Tuesday, so if you need to be outdoors for work, here’s what you need to do to protect yourself.

Meteorological expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) warned of extremely hot weather from Tuesday to Friday in all parts of Taiwan.

He added that strong convections in mountainous areas are to be expected in the afternoon, extending to part of the flatlands in later hours.

He called on everyone to be ready for severe weather, such as thunderstorms, strong winds, or instantaneous heavy rainfall.

Therefore, what’s the best way to prevent heatstroke under the scorching sun?

It’s advised to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothes so it doesn’t attract even more heat to yourself.

In addition, you should drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when you’re working in the heat, drink 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes.

It’s also advised to drink water at shorter intervals than drinking a large amount infrequently.

Do not drink more than 48 oz (1½ quarts) per hour, the U.S. CDC warned.

Third, try to take breaks in between hours to avoid being under the sun for long periods of time, which will increase your chances of suffering from heatstroke.

It’s also important to note that if you see someone who may be suffering from heatstroke, you should move them into the shade or a cooler area to help their body regulate their temperature.

It’s also best if they could lie down and loosen their clothes to facilitate heat dissipation.

Applying ice packs to their underarms and cool clothes to their skin will also help with lowering their body temperatures.

If the symptoms seem severe, they should seek medical attention immediately.