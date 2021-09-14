15日萬安演習警局推6國語言宣導！盼外籍人士注意 | Here’s what to know about Wan’an Air Raid Drill on Wednesday

【看CP學英文】萬安演習即將到來，為了讓各地移工朋友們獲悉此事以免觸法，地方警局推出創意宣導方式，包括製作文宣或拍攝影片。台中市警局推出6國語言海報進行宣導，而嘉義市警局則製作6國語言影片，希望移工朋友們都能獲悉此事。

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Wan’an Air Raid Drill (萬安演習) is taking place on Wednesday with a few new regulations making it easier for new immigrants to comply and understand the exercise’s purpose.

To help new immigrants better know what’s going on, police departments in Taichung City issued posters and videos in six languages explaining what will happen during the drill.

今年「萬安44號」演習，將於本月15日13時30分至14時，實施30分鐘防情傳遞、防空警報及告警訊息發放等演練，遵中央流行疫情指揮中心「避免群聚」防疫指導，演習期間不實施人、車管制與人員疏散避難。

This year marks the 44th Wan’an Drill and will occur on Sept. 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The 30-minute exercise will include the sounding of an air raid siren as well as text messages sent through a government account to all citizens’ phones, alerting them of the drill.

However, in cooperation with epidemic-prevention measures set in place by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), large gatherings are to be avoided.

This means that this year, there will be no crowd or vehicle control, and citizens won’t be asked to evacuate into buildings during the drill.

嘉義市警局特別錄製六國語言宣導的短片，希望所有人都能獲悉萬安演習的正確宣導資訊，所有影片都能在官方臉書上找到。另外，台中市警局特別設計國語、英語、越語、泰語、日語與印尼語的宣導文宣，提醒國內、外民眾周知。

The Chiayi Police Department also filmed short videos in six languages in the hopes that more new immigrants can be informed of the drill. All videos are accessible through Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Taichung Police Department also designed posters in Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese and Indonesian.

台中市警局提醒防空疏散避難五步驟：第一步驟：準備「避難包」，如重要證件、貴重物品、飲用水、乾糧、醫藥用品、禦寒、遮陽衣物、手機、收音機、照明等設備。第二步驟：聽聞「防空警報」，第一時間找到能夠扺檔飛散破片與放射線的遮蔽物，若週遭有混凝土材質之堅固建物，應立即前往避難，並儘量壓低身體。

The Taichung Police Department also listed five steps to do should an air raid actually occurs.

First, you must prepare an “emergency bag” which should include your personal IDs, valuables, drinkable water, dried snacks, emergency aid kits, warm clothes, cell phone, radio, and illumination devices.

Second, upon hearing air raid warning, you should find shelter that can protect you from flying debris and radiation. Also, if there are solid concrete structures around you, you should take shelter immediately and keep your body as low as possible.

第三步驟：避開「危險地區」，都會區高樓地帶、玻璃外牆的大樓林立區域，大樓高樓層可能直接接觸爆炸波，非常危險，應立即往低樓層避難，且不可搭乘電梯，若住家為透天厝，房屋可能會倒塌，應往2樓以上、浴室等相對安全處所避難。

Third, you should avoid “dangerous areas.” Metropolitan areas, high-rise areas, buildings with glass facades, and the upper floors of buildings may be in direct contact with the explosion wave should an air raid occur, making them very dangerous.

Therefore, you should immediately take refuge on the lower floors, and do not take the elevator. If your home is not an apartment, the house may collapse. You should then position yourself on the second floor or above, and take refuge in bathrooms and other relatively safe places.

第四步驟：正確「避難姿勢」，背向窗戶，採跪姿，身體微拱，胸口遠離地面，以雙手遮住眼睛(可使用毛巾覆蓋)、耳朵，嘴巴微張。第五步驟：前往就近避難處所避難。

Fourth, the correct position when faced with an air raid is to have your back face the window and crouch down with your back slightly arched.

Your chest should avoid direct contact with the floor and you should cover your eyes with a cloth, while keeping your lips slightly parted.

Lastly, you should head to the nearest refuge center to seek shelter with others.

民眾可透過手機，即時獲知周邊防空避難設施位置，內政部警政署已在「警政服務APP」防空疏散避難專區建立全國防空疏散避難位置的google My Maps鏈結查詢系統。

The public can be informed of the location of the surrounding air defense evacuation facilities through their cell phones, and the Police Department of the Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部) has set up nationwide evacuation locations on their official APP, so users can look up evacuation sites on the Google My Maps link inquiry system.

另，市警局在「臺中警政APP」及官方LINE帳號(ID：@tcpb)均設有防空疏散避難專區，透過手機GPS定位可即時顯示位處台中市地區周邊疏散避難處所，並引導前往就近避難。

In addition, the city police department has set up an evacuation section in the “Taichung Police APP” and the official LINE account (ID: @tcpb), which can instantly display the evacuation sites around Taichung City through cell phone GPS positioning, and guide the public to the nearest evacuation site.

除此之外，需要多語翻譯的民眾，都可前往此處，獲取萬安演習多國翻譯電子文宣。

Aside from the above, people who need multilingual translations can click here to get the Wan’an Air Raid Drill multilingual e-notice.