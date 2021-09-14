Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 16,098

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two new domestic cases and three imported COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,098.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The newly confirmed cases are family members, with case 16204 being a man in his thirties and case 16205, a girl not yet five.

They had been quarantined on Sept. 6 as possible contacts of the kindergarten cluster infections in New Taipei City.

Case 16204 developed a fever on Sept. 12, and both cases were tested by health authorities; the infections were confirmed today.

Possible contacts are still being investigated by the CECC as well.

Meanwhile, the three imported cases reported today, including 1 man and 2 women aged between 30 and 70.

They had traveled from Cambodia (case 16206). the U.S. (case 16207) and Indonesia (case 16208).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1. and all had submitted negative test results prior to boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,098 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,474 imported cases, 14,570 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.