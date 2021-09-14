Japan donates more AZ vaccines! Remember to register for your second vaccine shot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japan announced on Tuesday that they will be donating 500,000 more AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to Taiwan.

Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi (茂木敏充) said during a press conference in the afternoon that the total of AZ vaccines donated from Japan to other countries has now surpassed 23 million.

If you’ve already registered for AZ vaccines between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, be on the lookout for any SMS messages sent from 1922.

In addition to Taiwan receiving 500,000 AZ vaccines, Japan is also donating 400,000 to Vietnam, 300,000 to Thailand, and 100,000 to Brunei.

Motegi added that this new batch of vaccines will culminate in a tally of 3.9 million already donated by Japan to Taiwan.