Craig formally announces governor campaign amid protest

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced his campaign for governor Tuesday but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move.

He effectively has been running for months. He is among 10 Republicans, all of them political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

Craig was to speak to the media at the state park in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown, but he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief.

He turned around and walked back toward a waiting vehicle, which took him to a nearby office complex. It was there that he made the announcement a short time later.

“My name is James Craig. And I’m running to be your governor,” he said, flashing a thumbs-up. “The governor for the state of Michigan.”

He nodded as supporters chanted, “Chief Craig.”

As for the disruption on Belle Isle, Craig said a “small group of paid protesters did nothing. What they did is reinforce why we need change.”

Asked about this statement that the protesters were paid, Craig said he did not have evidence of that, but that he believed it.

___

Eggert reported from Lansing.