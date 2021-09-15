Taiwan reports lone local COVID-19 case and 4 imported infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new domestic case and four imported COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,103.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The newly confirmed case is a girl in her twenties who developed symptoms including a runny nose and dizziness on Sept. 12.

She was asked to undergo relevant testing for work on Sept. 14 and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has since placed 45 possible contacts including family members and colleagues under quarantine and is still looking into other potential contacts.

The source of infection is under investigation as well, the CECC said.

Meanwhile, the four imported cases reported today include 3 men and 1 woman aged between 20 and 60.

They had traveled from Frane (case 16209), the U.S. (case 16210, 16212), and the Philippines (case 16211).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13 and all had submitted negative test results prior to boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,103 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,478 imported cases, 14,571 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.