台灣必嘗七大珍珠食品曝！外媒推薦這幾家成老饕最愛｜Buzzfeed lists top 7 boba-related food to try in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】當新住民首次踏上台灣這塊土地時，台灣人通常會熱情的邀請他們嘗嘗這塊寶島最有名的本土美食。

When new immigrants and foreign expats first arrive in Taiwan, locals are always eager to invite them to try out the fun cuisine that Taiwan is so famous for.

美國網路媒體Buzzfeed近期特別製作一則小短片介紹以「珍珠」為主的美食，列出台灣七大珍珠相關料理，鼓勵外籍人士來台一定要嘗試。

American online media Buzzfeed recently decided to focus on just one dish, boba and listed out 7 boba-related food that everyone must try if they come to Taiwan.

7 Boba Treats You Have To Try In Taiwan pic.twitter.com/m7Wi7AXpU9 — BuzzFeed Food (@BuzzFeedFood) September 14, 2021

他們列出第一個當然珍珠奶茶。Buzzfeed的團隊還特別點出「春水堂」並解釋道他們是台中起家的珍奶連鎖店。

The first is boba milk tea and they specifically singled out Chun Shui Tang (春水堂), pointing out that it’s the first boba tea shop which opened in Taichung City.

第二個被點出的珍珠料理為「美好年代」的珍珠奶茶舒芙蕾。影片中，Buzzfeed介紹這道料理會附一個奶茶布丁和舒芙蕾，而一旁也會擺有一小球冰淇淋。

The second dish they listed was boba souffle from Belle Epoque. The video shows that the dish comes with a milk tea pudding complete with a souffle on top and ice cream on the side.

顧客需要自己「組裝」這個甜點，最後再將搭配的珍珠到在杯子頂端完成了！

Customers are asked to “assemble” the dish themselves and top the whole dish off with a generous scoop of boba.

影片中Buzzfeed也介紹了台灣各地的珍珠蛋塔、珍珠鬆餅、珍珠烤布雷、水晶珍珠和珍珠包子，點亮這座島嶼上最頂尖的珍珠美食。

Buzzfeed also included boba egg tarts, boba pancakes, boba brûlée, crystal boba drinks, and boba burst bun from all parts of Taiwan, bringing to life the boba pinnacle and culture of the small island.