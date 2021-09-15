Quintuple Stimulus Voucher website goes live with one catch: No English

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As Taiwan’s cabinet gears up for the distribution of Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers in October, the Executive Yuan debuted the new, designated website (5000.gov.tw) on Wednesday allowing the public to register and bind their vouchers to other payment devices.

However, a big problem is presented in the launch of the new website: No English version yet!

This spells bad news for the foreign community in Taiwan, especially the ones who have just settled here.

Those who aren’t fluent in Mandarin and have not learned how to read Chinese characters will not be able to understand just where to register for the vouchers, how to choose between physical stimulus vouchers and digital ones, or even know when the vouchers can be used.

According to a demonstration by Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) today, the public will be able to bind the digital vouchers to different payment devices starting on Sept. 22.

You can also register for physical vouchers on Sept. 25 and will receive them on Oct. 8.

In addition, you can register for physical vouchers through the postal service in Taiwan on Oct. 4, and will receive them on Oct. 12.

Aside from the Quintuple Stimlus Vouchers, various ministries have also rolled out their own vouchers, including for food, art exhibits, travel, and more.

The Executive Yuan announced that once the website goes live officially on Sept. 22, they will consolidate the vouchers, and a lottery draw will be conducted on a unified platform.