五倍券官網上線竟沒這功能？在台新住民無意間遭排擠｜Quintuple Stimulus Voucher website goes live with one catch: No English

【看CP學英文】行政院近期正努力為10月即將發行的五倍券做最完善的準備，於週三首次推出全新五倍券官網(5000.gov.tw)，讓民眾可以事先預約和數位綁定消費券。

As Taiwan’s cabinet gears up for the distribution of Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers in October, the Executive Yuan debuted the new, designated website (5000.gov.tw) on Wednesday allowing the public to register and bind their vouchers to other payment devices.

然而，新網站中卻隱含了一個極大的問題：目前尚無英文版！

However, a big problem is presented in the launch of the new website: No English version yet!

這對於剛來台灣的新住民來說非常困擾。

This spells bad news for the foreign community in Taiwan, especially the ones who have just settled here.

那些對於中文還不是太熟悉，尚未學會閱讀中文字的外籍人士將會無從得知如何預約五倍券，怎麼選取紙本或是數位券也無法馬上知道在哪些地方可以使用消費券。

Those who aren’t fluent in Mandarin and have not learned how to read Chinese characters will not be able to understand just where to register for the vouchers, how to choose between physical stimulus vouchers and digital ones, or even know when the vouchers can be used.

根據「數位部長」唐鳳昨(15)日的現場示範，民眾可以於9月22日可以開始進行五倍券的數位綁定。

According to a demonstration by Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) on Wednesday, the public will be able to bind the digital vouchers to different payment devices starting on Sept. 22.

紙本的消費券也可以於9月25日先預約，預約成功後可在10月8日領取。

You can also register for physical vouchers on Sept. 25 and will receive them on Oct. 8.

另外，你也可以於10月4日起至中華郵政網站（www.post.gov.tw）或以電話預約（0800-700-199）紙本券，10月12日起可至所選擇的郵局領取。

In addition, you can register for physical vouchers through the postal service in Taiwan on Oct. 4, and will receive them on Oct. 12.

除了五倍券外，各部會也推出加碼券，其中包括好食券、藝Fun券、國旅券等。

Aside from the Quintuple Stimlus Vouchers, various ministries have also rolled out their own vouchers, including for food, art exhibits, travel, and more.

行政院表示官網於9月22日正式上線後，他們將會整合所有得加碼券，於統一平台上進行抽籤。

The Executive Yuan announced that once the website goes live officially on Sept. 22, they will consolidate the vouchers, and a lottery draw will be conducted on a unified platform.