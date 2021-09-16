外籍人士乾等莫德納第二劑　長者有望躲過高端混打｜Foreign communities’ woes of ‘Moderna Limbo’ averted! More Moderna vaccines to arrive on Friday

【看CP學英文】在台灣的外籍人士可以鬆一口氣了！中央流行疫情指揮中心於週四宣布明日將有108萬劑莫德納疫苗抵台。

The foreign community in Taiwan can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday that another batch of 1.08 million Moderna vaccines will arrive on Friday.

於社群媒體上被稱之「莫德納—懸而未決」的現象即將告一個段落。新住民和在台工作的外籍人士近日皆於網路上表示對於10週前接收莫德納疫苗後就未得到1922傳來的下一劑預約通知感到擔憂。

Coined the “Moderna Limbo” (莫德納—懸而未決) on social media, new immigrants and foreign expats have been expressing their concerns after receiving a Moderna vaccine shot ten-plus weeks earlier, but never received a follow-up message from 1922.

美籍新住民Paul (為保護當事人將名字改其)向The China Post分享到他以第七類優先接種疫苗族群身分於7月初時打了第一劑莫德納疫苗。

Speaking to The China Post, American expat Paul (name has been changed to maintain confidentiality) revealed that he had already received a Moderna shot in July. He qualified for early vaccination, being categorized in the priority 7 group.

在台超過25年的Paul如今已70多歲，解釋自己是在高雄醫學大學附設中和紀念醫院接種第一劑疫苗。

In his seventies, Paul has lived in Taiwan for more than 25 years and received a Moderna shot at the Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital two months prior.

然而，和許多人一樣，間隔將有10週之久的他仍然未收到1922傳來的通知，提醒他登記下一劑疫苗施打時間。

However, along with many others, now approaching the 10th week following his first vaccine shot, Paul has still yet to receive an alert from the government on when to schedule his second vaccination.

在指揮中心今日的宣布之前，政府也未明確的點出台灣的莫德納疫苗庫存還剩多少，也未通知接種第一劑莫德納族群什麼時候可以登記接種第二劑。

Before Thursday’s announcement by the CECC, no further details regarding the quota of Moderna vaccines left in Taiwan and when those who received their first shot can receive their second had been released.

Paul因為有些擔心，後來決定上1922疫苗預約平台上檢查，卻因為看到政府表示應避免混打疫苗而決定不勾選AZ疫苗。

Worried, Paul had logged into the 1922 vaccination registration website to check if there was an appointment time available only to see a notice advising against mixing vaccines, which deterred him from signing up to receive an AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine jab.

隨後，台大醫院人體試驗倫理委員又宣布已開始進行莫德納混打高端疫苗的臨床實驗。

It was later announced earlier this week that the National Taiwan University Hospital Institutional Review Board (IRB, 台大醫院人體試驗倫理委員) had begun clinical trials on administering Medigen vaccine (高端疫苗) shots to those who had received Moderna vaccines as their first shot.

這件事也讓網友非常緊張，因這似乎證實了當時大家擔憂的事：台灣的莫德納疫苗不足，無法提供民眾打第二劑。

This led to some commotion online as it seemed to cement that suspicions had been confirmed–Taiwan does not have enough Moderna vaccines for the second round.

對於Paul而言，這並不是大問題。他向The China Post透露只要確定混打疫苗是安全的，他願意嘗試。他表示基於近期Delta變種病毒的擴散，他願意相信接種任何品牌的第二劑總比不打好。

To Paul, this did not spell bad news as he said he would be willing to try mixing vaccines if it was determined safe, and added that “considering the concerns over Delta variant, I tend to believe any second vaccination would be better than none.”

然而，這個問題似乎也在今日得到一個好結尾。指揮中心於今日記者會上表示明(17)日將有108萬劑莫德納疫苗和68萬劑AZ疫苗即將抵台。

The issue seemed to have come to a nice resolution as the CECC announced today that 1.08 million Moderna vaccines and 640,000 AstraZeneca vaccines would arrive in Taiwan on Friday, Sept. 17.

根據指揮中心所述，疫苗預約平台將會於9月17日開放7月9日前已接種第一劑莫德納疫苗，且間隔滿10週以上之75歲(含)以上，接種第二劑莫德納疫苗。

According to the CECC, the registration platform for Moderna vaccines will be re-opened on Sept. 17, so those who had received their first shot before July 9 have more than 10 weeks of space following their initial vaccine and are above age 75 can sign up for their second shot.

指揮中心點出約有29.1萬人為此受惠，並提醒大家依各縣市政府造冊通知施打。

The CECC estimates that around 291,000 people will benefit from this and asks that the public follow instructions given by their local vaccination centers.

這也代表著，已超過75歲的在台外籍人士和新住民接可以上預約平台登記莫德納疫苗接種。

This means that starting tomorrow, those older than age 75 in the foreign community can log in to the vaccination registration platform and schedule their next Moderna shot.

你們不用體驗高端混打了！

No mixed Medigen vaccines for you!