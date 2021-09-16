Annual drills for Taiwan Disaster Prevention Day slated on Friday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — If you have just moved to Taiwan, don’t be alarmed when you receive a series of adamant text messages about natural disasters tomorrow morning.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI, 內政部) will conduct its annual national disaster warnings drill on Friday, and the MOI has asked that the public remain calm when they receive text alerts.

According to the MOI, the drill will begin on Sept. 17 at 9:21 a.m. and the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) will send an earthquake “national alert.”

Citizens are asked to “duck and cover” when they receive the alert.

A tsunami warning will also be sent at 9:25 a.m. and from 10:59 a.m. to 11:01 a.m., all television channels will cut to the Public Television Service which will broadcast disaster prevention information.

The annual drill aims to ensure that the public can receive disaster updates and response protocols from the government immediately should a disaster occur.

The National Disaster Prevention Day (國家防災日) was first conducted on Sept. 21, 2000, one year after a giant earthquake struck central Taiwan, resulting in the death of 2,415 people.

This year’s national drill had been moved to Sept. 17 apparently due to the Mid-Autumn Festival landing on Sept. 21.