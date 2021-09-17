內湖下班解憂新秘境曝！隱藏版景點成上班族最愛｜Hidden, relaxing spot in Neihu unveiled for office workers searching for breather

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，下班就想要躲進大自然中，好好的放鬆、享受難得的愜意時光。而內湖人都不一定知道的隱藏版秘境「大溝溪治水園區」，雖然現在沒有二月初的花海點綴園區，它依舊是是懂生活、喜愛踏青的人都愛的口袋景點。

Most would love to duck into the folds of nature after work to relax and enjoy some leisure time before continuing the daily grind the next day.

Known for its technology park, Neihu is also home to a hidden relaxing spot — Dagouxi Waterfront Park (大溝溪生態治水園區).

Though the picturesque sea of flowers may not be present at the moment, it’s still a desirable location for those looking for a chance of pace and is seeking an easy-to-access scenic area.

只要從捷運「大湖公園站」1號出口漫步10~15分鐘就能抵達入口，為台北下班族打造最解憂的散步景點。

The park is just a 10-15 minute stroll from MRT Dahu Park Station Exit 1, making it the most relaxing walking spot for off-duty Taipei residents.

將自然景觀和防洪工程融為一體的設計，用人工溼地生態池的環境達到防洪、保護生態、遊憩休閒三大功用。

The natural landscape and the flood control works are integrated into the design, and the artificial wetland ecological pond environment is used to achieve the three functions of flood control, ecological protection, and recreation.

漫步在有流水聲、小橋和輕鬆的步道，並串連到綠意盎然、老少咸宜的五指山系登山步道，在綠蔭下慢步至圓覺禪寺、碧山巖等地，讓人在防疫期間中被綠意療癒。

Strolling along the trail with the sound of flowing water, small bridges, and relaxing trails, you’ll find yourself in lush greenery and near the “Five Finger Mountain Hiking Trails” which are suitable for young and old alike.

You can take a slow walk under the green shade to Fengbishan Yuanjue Temple and Bishanyan, and be healed by the greenery during the stressful epidemic-prevention period in Taiwan.

「大溝溪生態治水園區花海」怎麼走 | How to get to Dagouxi Waterfront Park?

公車：搭乘小3公車至「大湖國小」站下車，沿大湖山莊街方向步行至大湖山莊街底，即為「大溝溪生態治水園區」，花海位在治水園區內部。

搭乘247、267、284、620、630、677、681、683、紅2、紅31、內湖幹線公車至「大湖公園捷運站」站下車，沿大湖山莊街方向步行約1公里，大湖山莊街底即為「大溝溪生態治水園區」，花海位在治水園區內部。

By Bus: If you take small bus No. 3, get off at the “Dahu Elementary School” stop, walk along Dahu Shanzhuang Street to the end where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.

If you take the 247, 267, 284, 620, 630, 677, 681, Red 2, Red 31 bus, get off at MRT Dahu Park Station, walk towards Dahu Shanzhuang Street for about 1km to its end, where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.

捷運：搭乘文湖線至「大湖站」下車，沿大湖山莊街方向步行約1公里，大湖山莊街底即為「大溝溪生態治水園區」，花海位在治水園區內部。

By MRT, take the brown line and get off at MRT Dahu Park Station. Walk towards Dahu Shanzhuang Street for about 1km to its end, where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.

內湖「金瑞治水園區」交通資訊 | Jinrui Zhishui Park (金瑞治水園區)

本園區周圍200公尺內即有延平宮所屬開放式停車場可供使用，步行至園區僅需5分鐘之步行時間亦可搭乘公車，由捷運內湖2號出口搭222、247、521、551、552、553、679、藍27在「金龍寺站」下車，步行約500公尺即可抵達。