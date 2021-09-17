中秋節不能烤肉要做什麼？氣象專家：今年賞月機率高｜Meteorologists expect perfect weather for ‘moon-watching’ during Mid-Autumn Festival

【看CP學英文】由於台灣依舊受疫情和Delta變種病毒肆虐，對於剛來到台灣的新住民而言，今年的中秋節會與想像中有所不同。

To the members and friends of the foreign community, this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival will be different from the rest as Taiwan is still under the threat of the pandemic and Delta variant spread.

因此，這應該也讓你感到好奇，在全台各區多處禁止群聚烤肉的政策下，過節期間大家還能做什麼呢？

Therefore, many have been left wondering, with the barbecue bans in various parts of Taiwan, what more is there to do?

答案當然是好好賞月囉！你將可以在月光下好好欣賞這一年一度，月球看起來最圓和最大的時光。

The answer: Bask in the moonlight, and witness the time of year when the moon is at its largest and roundest in Taiwan.

根據中央大學大氣科學系兼任副教授吳德榮在「三立準氣象．老大洩天機」專欄表示，中央氣象局最新(17日2時)「路徑潛勢預測圖」顯示下週（19）日起南海有「熱帶低壓」或「颱風」發展。

According to the latest data provided by the Central Weather Bureau and interpreted by Meteorologist expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a “tropical depression” or “typhoon” will develop in the South China Sea on Sept. 19.

各國模擬結果雖不一致，但都距離台灣很遠、且又朝中南半島前進，故不致影響「中秋」連假的天氣。

Although the simulation results from different countries are not consistent, they are far away from Taiwan and heading towards the South Central Peninsula, so they will not affect the weather of the “Mid-Autumn Festival” holiday.

這代表今年，你依舊能在月光下與親朋好友賞月和共享月餅。但一定要記得，請仍然依照指揮中心的防疫措施，維持社交距離，在未飲食的情況下配戴口罩。

That means you will still be able to enjoy mooncakes under the bright moonlight with your friends and family in Taiwan. Just remember to comply with COVID-19 regulations and adhere to social distance rules and wear a face mask when not eating.