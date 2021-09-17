Weather bureau optimistic about ‘moon gazing’ during Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — To the members and friends of the foreign community, this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival will be different than in previous years as Taiwan is still under the threat of the pandemic and the Delta variant has continued to spread.

There is, therefore, little wonder that many have been left wondering, with the barbecue bans in various parts of Taiwan, what more is there to do?

The answer: Bask in the moonlight, and witness the time of year when the moon is at its largest and roundest in Taiwan.

According to the latest data provided by the Central Weather Bureau and interpreted by Meteorologist expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a “tropical depression” or “typhoon” will develop in the South China Sea on Sept. 19.

Although the results from various simulations from different countries are not consistent, the potential paths of the typhoon are far away from Taiwan as it is heading toward the South Central Peninsula.

It will not affect the weather of the “Mid-Autumn Festival” holiday, according to Wu.

This means you will still be able to enjoy mooncakes under the bright moonlight with your friends and family in Taiwan. Just remember to comply with COVID-19 regulations and adhere to social distance rules and wear a face mask when not eating.