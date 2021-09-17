Latest updates on BBQ restrictions during Taiwan’s Moon Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — You may be quite confused about the regulations and restrictions regarding barbecue activities during the Mid-Autumn Festival announced by local governments in Taiwan.

Though most seem simple enough, Taipei City has drawn the ire of many, and social media users have branded the city’s regulations “ridiculous.”

To make things easier, we’ve listed the restrictions imposed on all parts of Taiwan, so you can celebrate the Moon Festival without fear of violating epidemic-prevention measures.

Cities and counties that prohibit people barbecuing in public places:

Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yilan County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Hualien County, Taitung County, Pingtung County, Miaoli County.

Counties that can proceed with barbecuing with no particular restrictions (regulations may be subject to change according to the pandemic situation)

Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County

Taipei City

According to Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), barbecue activities will be prohibited in riverside parks this year.

Other public spaces have never been open for barbecue, she added, so this year won’t be any different.

However, regarding barbecuing on one’s own rooftop or pedestrian arcades (騎樓), Huang said it is allowed as long as everyone wears face masks and brings food inside to eat.

Though the regulations were ridiculed by online users, Huang stressed that the focal point should be to prevent “gatherings” and not “barbecue.”

She added that any activities held indoors during the festival should not exceed 80 people, while outdoor venues shouldn’t exceed 300 people.

Food and drinks should not be provided either, and every participant is required to wear a face mask.

New Taipei City

Barbecuing is not allowed at riverside parks. Citizens are also discouraged from barbecuing at home though it’s not prohibited.

Taoyuan City

All Mid-Autumn Festival activities are canceled including those in local communities. All scenic areas, parks, and riverside parks are also closed off.

Under the elevated Level 2 epidemic warning, indoor gatherings cannot exceed 50 people while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100.

Keelung City

Barbecuing in outdoor areas is prohibited, including pedestrian arcades. Organizers that can’t comply with CECC regulations (indoor: 80 people max; outdoor: 300 people max) will need to cancel their events.

Hsinchu City

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Public places are also closed for all barbecue activities.

Under the elevated Level 2 epidemic warning, indoor gatherings cannot exceed 50 people while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100.

Hsinchu County

As with Hsinchu City, only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Public places are also closed for all barbecue activities.

Under the elevated Level 2 epidemic warning, indoor gatherings cannot exceed 50 people while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100.

No enforcing of canceling Mid-Autumn Festival activities yet nor will they lower the number of people permitted to attend.

Miaoli County

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Public places are also closed for all barbecue activities.

Taichung City

Barbecue activities are prohibited from all public areas, including parks, community centers, parking lots, pedestrian arcades, and building rooftops.

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

Those who violate the regulations may be fined between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 according to the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

Changhua County

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Barbecuing in community centers, temple squares, parks, scenic areas or parking lots is prohibited.

Nantou County

No barbecuing is allowed in public areas and pedestrian arcades. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

Yunlin County

The public is prohibited from barbecuing in public places. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue in their homes, gardens or open areas.

All relevant Moon Festival activities will be canceled.

Chiayi City

Community centers and clubs will be prohibited from hosting Mid-Autumn Festival activities. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

Chiayi County

The public is prohibited from barbecuing in public places. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue in their homes.

Community centers and clubs will be prohibited from hosting Mid-Autumn Festival barbecue activities.

Tainan City

Citizens are banned from barbecuing in public areas. Barbecuing in one’s own home, backyard, pedestrian arcade, balconies, and rooftops is not encouraged, though not prohibited either.

Kaohsiung City

Barbecuing is prohibited in all public areas including pedestrian arcades. Public and private groups are also prohibited from hosting barbecue activities, and citizens are asked to stay at home and barbecue with family members.

Pingtung County

No barbecuing is allowed in public areas, homestays, and hotels. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

Yilan County

Public areas including pedestrian arcades, scenic areas, and community areas will be closed. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

Hualien County

Community barbecue events will be canceled. No barbecuing is allowed in public areas. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

Taitung County

Barbecuing will not be allowed in public areas, including parks and parking lots. All large barbecue gatherings are also prohibited.

Families can barbecue at home but still need to follow virus-prevention regulations. Families who plan to barbecue in their backyards need to wear face masks and maintain social distance.