懷念異國旅遊時光？一秒偽出國景點在高雄！｜These Kaohsiung hotspots are the best place to quench your thirst for traveling abroad!

【看CP學英文】高雄的熱情陽光和風情一直深受遊客喜愛，除此之外，高雄也可說是一個充滿異國文化的都市呢，想一虧多種文化兼容並蓄的風貌嗎？快做好筆記安排旅遊行程囉！

Tourists have long praised Kaohsiung for its glorious sunshine and boundless energy.

More importantly, Kaohsiung is rich in exotic culture. Make sure you don’t pass on the opportunity to see how cultural inclusion has made Kaohsiung a more appealing city!

打狗英國領事館文化園區 | The British Consulate at Takow

高雄舊名又稱為「打狗」，清領時代英國為了拓展在台的市場，便於今日的高雄設立了領事館。歷經兩世紀的洗禮，英國領事館猶如高雄的守護神，將繼續見證時光的印記。英國領事館內也提供可口的下午茶，非常適合結伴閨蜜前來！

Kaohsiung, previously known as “Takow” by the indigenous people, was selected as a site for the British to expand its Asian market in 1879; hence, the British Consulate was built.

The Consulate has been accompanying Kaohsiung since and witnessed the transformation of the city. Now, the Consulate also offers afternoon tea sets for tourists in search of calm during the holidays.

地址｜How to get there?

高雄市鼓山區蓮海路20號｜No. 20, Lianhai Rd., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City

電話｜Phone: 07-525-0100

左營果貿社區 | Guomao Community

大家是否都在家中悶壞，迫不及待想出國走走了呢？左營的果貿社區的「蜂窩式住宅」設計給人一種一「秒飛香港」的錯覺，特色鮮明。果貿社區早期是由眷村改建而成，走進社區還能看到高掛國旗的升旗台呢！

I bet everyone is about to go stir-crazy by the ruthless pandemic and can’t wait to travel abroad right about now. A visit to the Guomao Community might help!

The design of the “beehive building,” located in Zuoying District, provides visitors with a small glance into Hong Kong.

Given that Guomao Community was converted from an old military village, a flag-raising podium with our national flag can still be spotted when you step foot in the community!

地址｜How to get there?

高雄市左營區果峰街3巷92號｜No. 92, Ln. 3, Guofeng St., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City

前鎮之星自行車橋 | Star of Cianjhen Bike Bridge

究竟，這座號稱「高雄最美的人行天橋」的真實樣貌為何呢？前鎮之星是一座多功能自行車橋，提供行人及單車騎士一個安全又美麗舒適的移動空間。車道交叉點的設計如同一座大樹俯瞰高雄市區，為高樓大廈林立的都市增添一些自然元素。

How did Cianjhen Star bag the honorable title “the most beautiful footbridge in Kaohsiung”?

Cianjhen Star is a multifunctional bridge providing cyclists and pedestrians with a safe and comfortable space to exercise and commute.

The intersection of the lanes was delicately designed as a mighty tree overlooking the entire Kaohsiung city, adding some lively natural elements to the forest of skyscrapers.

地址｜How to get there?

高雄市前鎮區凱旋捷運站前｜Kaisyuan Station, Qianzhen Dist., Kaohsiung City