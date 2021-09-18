疫情下新住民憂烤肉觸法？全台各地規範一次看 | Latest updates on BBQ restrictions during Taiwan’s Moon Festival

【看CP學英文】在台新住民近期可能會被台灣各地區的中秋節烤肉防疫措施規範搞的滿腹疑團。

You may be quite confused about the regulations and restrictions regarding barbecue activities during the Mid-Autumn Festival announced by local governments in Taiwan.

雖然有些地區的規範看起來蠻直白的，台北市卻因為看似有點多餘的規範被網友大力抨擊。

Though most seem simple enough, Taipei City has drawn the ire of many, and social media users have branded the city’s regulations “ridiculous.”

為了讓事情更簡單，我們列出了各地區的烤肉防疫規範，讓你能安心的慶祝中秋節，並配合指揮中心的防疫措施。

To make things easier, we’ve listed the restrictions imposed on all parts of Taiwan, so you can celebrate the Moon Festival without fear of violating epidemic-prevention measures.

不開放戶外烤肉的縣市 | Cities and counties that prohibit people barbecuing in public places:

台北市、新北市、基隆市、桃園市、新竹市、新竹縣、台中市、彰化縣、宜蘭縣、南投縣、雲林縣、嘉義市、嘉義縣、台南市、高雄市、花蓮縣、台東縣、屏東縣、苗栗縣。

Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yilan County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Hualien County, Taitung County, Pingtung County, Miaoli County.

目前尚無禁止戶外烤肉區，會依疫情情況有所調整 | Counties that can proceed with barbecuing with no particular restrictions (regulations may be subject to change according to the pandemic situation)

澎湖縣、金門縣、連江縣

Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County

台北市 | Taipei City

根據台北市副市長黃珊珊所述，河濱公園將不開放任何烤肉相關活動。

According to Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), barbecue activities will be prohibited in riverside parks this year.

她表示，台北市除了河濱公園以外，本來就沒開放公共場域可以烤肉，今年也不會有所不同。

Other public spaces have never been open for barbecue, she added, so this year won’t be any different.

然而，針對民眾在自家的頂樓或騎樓下烤肉，黃珊珊表示只要大家烤肉時全程配戴口罩並將食物拿進屋內吃，是被許可的。

However, regarding barbecuing on one’s own rooftop or pedestrian arcades (騎樓), Huang said it is allowed as long as everyone wears face masks and brings food inside to eat.

雖然這項規定遭到許多網友抨擊，黃珊珊強調這次的防疫措施主要是為了預防「群聚」而非「烤肉」。

Though the regulations were ridiculed by online users, Huang stressed that the focal point should be to prevent “gatherings” and not “barbecue.”

她補充道，中秋節相關活動應注意室內不超過80人，室外不超過300人。

She added that any activities held indoors during the festival should not exceed 80 people, while outdoor venues shouldn’t exceed 300 people.

中秋活動也不應供餐，參與的民眾也應全程配戴口罩。

Food and drinks should not be provided either, and every participant is required to wear a face mask.

新北市 | New Taipei City

不開放河濱公園烤肉，與烤肉相關公共活動一律禁止，在家則不限制。

Barbecuing is not allowed at riverside parks. Citizens are also discouraged from barbecuing at home though it’s not prohibited.

桃園市 | Taoyuan City

中秋活動全數停辦，包括所有社區和社團都全面停辦。市府所屬的風景區、公園、河濱公園一律不開放烤肉。

All Mid-Autumn Festival activities are canceled including those in local communities. All scenic areas, parks, and riverside parks are also closed off.

在加強二級警戒的措施下，集會活動人數上限降至室內50人、室外100人。

Under the elevated Level 2 epidemic warning, indoor gatherings cannot exceed 50 people while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100.

基隆市 | Keelung City

即日起禁止戶外烤肉，騎樓也包含在內。各里中秋活動無法達到中央防疫標準就停辦。

Barbecuing in outdoor areas is prohibited, including pedestrian arcades. Organizers that can’t comply with CECC regulations (indoor: 80 people max; outdoor: 300 people max) will need to cancel their events.

新竹市 | Hsinchu City

僅開放同住家人可在家烤肉，不開放任何公共場所烤肉活動。強化二級警戒措施，集會活動人數上限降至室內50人、室外100人。

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Public places are also closed for all barbecue activities.

Under the elevated Level 2 epidemic warning, indoor gatherings cannot exceed 50 people while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100.

新竹縣｜Hsinchu County

同新竹市，僅開放同住家人在家烤肉，不開放任何戶外公共場所辦烤肉活動。持續採取強化二級警戒防疫措施，暫時不強制取消活動及調降集會活動規範人數。

As with Hsinchu City, only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Public places are also closed for all barbecue activities.

Under the elevated Level 2 epidemic warning, indoor gatherings cannot exceed 50 people while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100.

No enforcing of canceling Mid-Autumn Festival activities yet nor will they lower the number of people permitted to attend.

苗栗縣 | Miaoli County

僅開放同住家人可在家烤肉，不開放任何公共場所烤肉活動。

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Public places are also closed for all barbecue activities.

台中市 | Taichung City

戶外公共場域一律禁止烤肉活動，包含公園、社區中庭、停車場、自家門前騎樓、公寓社區頂樓等。家裡烤肉則以同住家人為限。

Barbecue activities are prohibited from all public areas, including parks, community centers, parking lots, pedestrian arcades, and building rooftops.

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

經勸導不聽者，將依傳染病防治法處新台幣3000元至1萬5000元以下罰鍰。

Those who violate the regulations may be fined between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 according to the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

彰化縣 | Changhua County

烤肉以同住家人為主，禁止在社區活動中心、公廟廣場、公園、風景區、停車場等公共場所進行烤肉活動。

Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together. Barbecuing in community centers, temple squares, parks, scenic areas or parking lots is prohibited.

南投縣 | Nantou County

南投縣戶外公共場域含騎樓禁止烤肉，家戶內烤肉以同住家人為限。

No barbecuing is allowed in public areas and pedestrian arcades. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

雲林縣 | Yunlin County

禁止民眾在戶外場所烤肉，僅開放同住家人在自家庭園、空地進行烤肉活動。停辦社區、社團的中秋節活動。

The public is prohibited from barbecuing in public places. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue in their homes, gardens or open areas.

All relevant Moon Festival activities will be canceled.

嘉義市 | Chiayi City

禁止社區、社團進行烤肉集會等中秋活動，同住家人烤肉則不限制。

Community centers and clubs will be prohibited from hosting Mid-Autumn Festival activities. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

嘉義縣 | Chiayi County

不開放戶外公共場所烤肉，取消所有社區、社團烤肉，只能與同住家人居家烤肉。

The public is prohibited from barbecuing in public places. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue in their homes.

Community centers and clubs will be prohibited from hosting Mid-Autumn Festival barbecue activities.

台南市 | Tainan City

禁止戶外公共場所烤肉，不鼓勵也不禁止在自家庭院、騎樓、陽台、頂樓烤肉。

Citizens are banned from barbecuing in public areas. Barbecuing in one’s own home, backyard, pedestrian arcade, balconies, and rooftops is not encouraged, though not prohibited either.

高雄市 | Kaohsiung City

禁止戶外各類公共場所及騎樓烤肉，禁止公私團體辦理烤肉活動，民眾只能在家中與同住家人烤肉。

Barbecuing is prohibited in all public areas including pedestrian arcades. Public and private groups are also prohibited from hosting barbecue activities, and citizens are asked to stay at home and barbecue with family members.

屏東縣 | Pingtung County

公共區域禁止烤肉，民宿、旅館禁止烤肉，僅限同住家人於自家烤肉。

No barbecuing is allowed in public areas, homestays, and hotels. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

宜蘭縣｜Yilan County

不開放公共場所烤肉，包含騎樓、風景區、社區等，僅開放同住家人在家烤肉。

Public areas including pedestrian arcades, scenic areas and community areas will be closed. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

花蓮縣｜Hualien County

停辦社區、社團烤肉活動，戶外公共場域也一律禁止烤肉，僅開放同住家人在家烤肉。

Community barbecue events will be canceled. No barbecuing is allowed in public areas. Only families who live together are allowed to barbecue together.

台東縣｜Taitung County

不開放公共場所烤肉，包含公園、停車場等，也禁止舉辦大型集中烤肉活動。

Barbecuing will not be allowed in public areas, including parks and parking lots. All large barbecue gatherings are also prohibited.

允許家庭烤肉，但仍須遵守防疫規定，若家庭是在戶外庭院烤肉，須配合戴口罩和維持安全距離。

Families can barbecue at home but still need to follow virus-prevention regulations. Families who plan to barbecue in their backyards need to wear face masks and maintain social distance.