Enjoy a ‘one-day trip’ at Dakeng Trail in Taichung!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, many are wondering where they should visit during the four-day long weekend. Why not spend it at the Dakeng Scenic Area, also known as the “Taichung Yangminshan?”

The Dakeng trails are a perfect place for you to take a nice, relaxing walk while also maintaining adequate social distance with other hikers during the pandemic.

The Dakeng trails are scattered on the east and west sides of the scenic area and are numbered in order from one to ten.

There are also two side-trails, 5-1 and 9-1, which are divided into three levels according to the climbing difficulty: parent-child level, leisure level, and fitness level.

Trails 1 to 4 on the east side have steeper terrain and are marked for more advanced hikers. Trails 2 and 4, which have large gradient differences, are the most challenging.

Trail No. 2 has two sections of the 60-degree Hao-Han slope (好漢坡), which requires pulling a rope and stepping on a ladder, while Trail No. 4 has a 300-meter-long vertical steep slope, both of which test visitors’ physical endurance.

Although the footpath is difficult, the view from the top is also extremely beautiful.

Trails 5, 5-1, and 10, which have gentle slopes and moderate elevations. Both are at the “leisure level,” but can still be quite difficult for novice hikers.

The north-to-south trails No. 5 and No. 5-1 follow the ridges of Er-Shih Mountain (二嵙山) and Tou-Shih Mountain (頭嵙山). There are many pavilions and observation decks with a good view of Taichung City and the Dadu Mesa (大肚台地).

Trails No. 6 to No. 9 on the west side is the flattest terrain for parents and children.

There is also a parking lot located conveniently near Trail No. 9 making it one of the most popular trails for the public.

With plenty of greenery and a peaceful environment along the way, the whole family can fully enjoy the fresh mountain atmosphere.

The Dakeng Trail, which is not far from the city, can be reached within a short drive.

The Dakeng Trail, which is not far from the city, can be reached within a short drive.

However, since the trails are often repaired, it is recommended to check if they are open before going there so that you can enjoy a trip to the mountains.

Dakeng Mountain Trail

How to get there： Dakeng Scenic Area, Beitun District, Taichung City

Phone：(04) 2228-9111 (Taichung City Scenic Area Administrator)