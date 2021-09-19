不用花大錢就能拍出網美照　雲林隱藏版夢幻景點在這！｜Top three must-visit destinations in Yunlin revealed!

【看CP學英文】身為農業首都的雲林縣，除了是各種營養好吃蔬果的原產地外，更藏有許多低調的美麗秘境呢。大家不妨利用中秋連假到雲林走走，認識這個時常被遺忘的地方，順便品嚐著名的朱丹灣柚子喔！

Yulin County, the so-called “capital of agriculture”, is home to miscellaneous grown products and plenty of off-the-radar travel hotspots.

Haven’t got a plan for the coming Mid Autumn Festival? You might as well pay a visit to the often-overlooked place, Yunlin, and take this chance to get a taste of its famous Yunlin pomelos!

華山小天梯&情人橋 | Huashan Lover’s Bridge

位於古坑的華山被稱為「咖啡的故鄉」，山坡地上滿是咖啡樹，十分壯觀。華山休閒農業區可是當地人最愛的休閒去處，路面平緩，步道難度相當平易近人，適合扶老攜幼一同出遊。近期爆紅的情人橋是由繩索搭建而成，橋面只容下一人行走，橋身也會隨著步伐起伏晃動，十分刺激，場景也猶如置身東南亞熱帶叢林般神秘。

Huashan Village, located in the GuKeng Township, is hailed as “the birthplace of coffee.” As one of the favorite getaway spots for locals, the hills are covered with coffee trees and the trails accommodate people of all ages.

The Lover’s Bridge allows only one pedestrian to pass each time and has recently gained traction online for its mysteriously Southeast-Asia-forest-like settings and the thrill of passing the shaky overpass.

地址｜How to get there：雲林縣古坑鄉華山村｜Huashan Village, GuKeng Township, Yulin County | 電話｜Phone: 05-590-0488

成龍濕地 ｜ChengLong Wetlands

雲林縣口湖鄉的成龍村過去曾是一個人口外移嚴重的小村落，無情的天災更是一度釀成遷村危機。所幸經政府輔導，村民在十年間團結不懈地參與社區重建、生態復育，利用生活題材創作成藝術，吸引無數民眾前來，藉此認識生態豐富的濕地，打響成龍村的知名度！

ChengLong Village was once the victim of a heartbreaking rural exodus and a ruthless natural disaster, which nearly led to a relocation crisis.

Fortunately, with the support from the government and the participation of villagers, the community has transformed it into an artistic village and has drawn countless tourists to enjoy the beauty of the wetlands which breed a wide range of unique plants and animal species.

地址｜How to get there：雲林縣口湖鄉成龍村｜ChengLong Village, Kouhu Township, Yunlin County

台西海園海螺圓環｜Taixi Conch Roundabout

台西海園海螺圓環不僅是台西的著名地標外，也是全台最大的圓形球體裝置藝術，如同童話故事中的神奇海螺，十分繽紛夢幻。這座高達10公尺巨型海螺可是耗費高達50多種、5000多顆的貝殼建造而成，充滿濃厚的海洋氣息。這邊也是當地人最愛觀賞夕陽的地點！

Taixi Conch Roundabout is not only a well-known landmark in Taixi but also the largest round, sphere-like installation art piece in Taiwan.

Standing at 10 feet tall, the tremendous conch art piece is made of up to some 5000 conchs of 50 or so different species.

The vibrant design along with the use of actual conchs successfully brought the installation to life and bore resemblance to a fairy tale character Magic Conch Shell.

This is also a beloved location for the locals to enjoy the sunset.

地址｜How to get there：雲林縣台西鄉｜Taixi Township, Yulin County