踏入如夢般的粉紅花海吧！苗栗苑裡紫薇花長廊盛開中 | Dreamlike, pink floral sea invites you to Miaoli!

【看CP學英文】盛夏來臨，含苞待放的紫薇花蛻變成一球球的粉紫花，高掛枝頭，燦爛綻放著。

When summer approaches, crepe myrtles blossom into beds of lavender and pink flowers, hanging high up on the trees, dazzlingly all who are lucky to witness the scene.

喜愛賞花的朋友們，千萬別錯過苗栗苑裡這處秘境了。園區內共有四百餘棵紫薇花樹，花期長約三個月，從六月開始至九月底，又稱「百日紅」。

For those who are crazy for flowers, visiting the hidden gem in Yuanli Township, Miaoli County is a must!

The Crepe Myrtle Garden houses more than 400 crepe myrtles. The flowering period lasts about three months starting from June to September, which is how crepe myrtles receive the nickname the “100-day blossom.”

紫薇花給人優雅高貴之感，在中國有千年的栽種紀錄，傳說是這種花是帝王下凡的化身，為人間帶來吉祥、平安和快樂，絢爛的粉紫花朵也象徵著幸福。

Crepe myrtles give off a sense of elegance and nobility.

Its history in China can be dated back to more than 1000 years ago. It is said that crepe myrtles are the embodiment of the emperor, which brings good fortune, peace, and joy to the world. Crepe myrtles also symbolize happiness.

園區主人更是精心的以嫁接的方式增添花園的豐富性，除了桃紅及紫色花朵外，遊客也能觀賞到同一棵樹具有紅、白、粉等不同顏色的花朵！除了生長方式較有特色外，每棵樹也都是經設計修剪，極具巧思。

The garden owner in Miaoli incorporates grafting techniques so that in addition to hot pink and purple flowers, visitors can also admire flowers of various other colors such as red, white, and pink growing on the same tree! Every single tree is pruned meticulously, with slight alterations to every design.

如此浪漫的花海或許也讓許多在台的異國遊子懷念起家鄉了吧？苗栗苑裡紫薇花園現正歡迎遊客入園參觀，一解思鄉之情外，還不需入園費，附近也有足夠空間停放車輛。賞花同時，也別忘了落實防疫，愛惜樹木花朵。

Such a romantic floral sea may induce the foreign community to reminisce the beauty of their home countries as well.

Yuanli Crepe Myrtle Garden is now open to visitors, with no entrance fee needed.

Therefore, it’s a great place to alleviate your homesickness. The garden also offers ample parking spaces, so visitors can make the trip even more fun with a drive.

Make sure to follow the covid guidelines in place and protect nature while basking in the floral sea.

地址｜How to get there：苗栗縣苑裡鎮舊社里二鄰21-6號｜No. 21-6, Jiushe, Yuanli Township, Miaoli County