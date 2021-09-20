網美必蒐藏桃園景點曝！超夢幻美景讓新住民也戀愛｜Three #Instaworthy spots that will make you fall in love with Taoyuan!

【看CP學英文】平時工作壓力大、事務多，假日就該好好犒賞自己！據說，大自然就是療癒的最佳幫手。這個週末，不妨放下手機平板，離開沙發，來趟清新旅行吧！

Stress and hefty workloads are something we all understand during the weekday. That’s why weekends are the best time to recharge!

It is often said that basking in Mother Nature’s warm embrace is the best remedy when it comes to relaxation. Thus, why not put down your phones and iPads, get off from your cozy sofas and embark on a refreshing journey into the wild?

新溪口吊橋 | Sikou Suspension Bridge

新溪口吊橋為全台最長的懸索橋，橋身與溪谷約有23公尺的高度落差，走起來十分安全卻又不失刺激感。在吊橋的最高處可將溪谷與水庫的美景盡收眼底，心清低落時來這邊走走勢必能將陰霾一掃乾淨！

Sikou Suspension Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in Taiwan and the difference between the bridge height and the water level can reach a staggering 23 meters, making it a safe yet thrilling walk.

Standing from the highest point of the bridge, you’ll surely be astounded by the panoramic view of the river and the reservoir. No place can beat this bridge when you’re depressed and need an emotional “pick-me-up.”

地址｜How to get there?

桃園市復興區中山路8號｜No. 8, Zhongshan Rd., Fuxing Dist., Taoyuan City

電話｜Phone: 03-382-1878

復興鄉三民蝙蝠洞 | Sanmin Bat Cave

溪谷內一處天然的巨大岩洞正是最近爆紅的三民蝙蝠洞，因泉水由洞口上方灑落，又得水簾洞美名。洞內的紅土是由蝙蝠的糞便堆積而成，雖然現在洞內已無蝙蝠身影，但是從壯觀的紅土面積可猜想出過去的蝙蝠數量多麽的震撼。

A huge natural cave in the valley – Sanmin Bat Cave— has recently received rave reviews from social media users. The gorgeous nickname, “Water Curtain Cave,” was given to the Cave because of the trickling spring, running down from above.

An interesting fact is that the red soil inside the cave is the remnant of bats’ feces. Even though no bats currently inhabit the cave nowadays, you can still picture the shocking number of the creatures just from the amount of “soil” left behind.

地址｜How to get there?

桃園市復興區五寮溪｜Wuliao River, Fuxing Dist., Taoyuan City

三坑自然生態公園 | Sankeng Ecological Park

相信居住在台灣的人，就連外籍人士，都對石門水庫不陌生吧？三坑自然生態公園便位於石門水庫大漢溪畔，這座公園的建造目標為保持原始生態，因此孕育出豐富的生態系統，也提供居民優質的運動空間。景色優美的公園也時常吸引網美及新人到這取景呢！

Most everyone in Taiwan, including just-arrived foreign expats and new migrants, is familiar with the “Shimen Reservoir.”

Sankeng Ecological Park is situated on the bank of the Shimen Reservoir and serves to preserve the untainted ecological system; thus, creating a rich ecosystem and a prime leisure space for residents.

The stunning scenery often attracts people to come and capture phenomenal #Instaworthy photos and set up wedding photoshoots.

地址｜How to get there?

桃園市龍潭區｜Longtan Dist., Taoyuan City

電話｜Phone: 03-479-3070