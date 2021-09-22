印尼主播帶路！大推台灣無人便利商店 | Indonesian YouTuber praises Taiwan’s ‘cashier-free’ convenience store

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網印尼主播王月兒Sendy平常會用在YouTube頻道「Sendy Wang」用印尼語拍影片，介紹台灣的美食、租屋、印尼人在台灣過節日等影片，分享給印尼的觀眾。

Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network Indonesian host Sendy Wang (王月兒) often introduces Taiwan’s cuisines, real estate issues, and how to celebrate holidays in the Indonesian language through videos on her YouTube channel “Sendy Wang“.

本集「新住民看台灣」單元，印尼主播Sendy特地拍攝影片，用印尼語介紹台灣的無人便利商店給印尼觀眾們認識。

In the latest episode of “New Immigrants in Taiwan,” Sendy specifically filmed and introduced Taiwan’s “cashier-free” convenience store in Indonesia to fans back home.

Sendy來到位於台北市信義區的7-ELEVEN「 X-STORE 2號店」，該店也是首創24小時營運的無人商店，店面以星空藍與銀河白為主色系，打造出科技感。

Sendy headed to the 7-ELEVEN “X-STORE No. 2” in Xinyi District, Taipei City, which is also the first 24-hour unmanned convenience store in Taiwan.

The store is decorated in starry blue and white colors, giving it a galaxy-like feeling, and creating an atmosphere of futuristic technology.

進去商店前要先註冊會員，可以使用OPEN POINT卡片到店裡註冊，或者用手機註冊，註冊後會出現會員條碼，進去時刷條碼，門就會自動打開。裡面販賣的商品跟一般7-ELEVEN一樣，差別在飲料冰箱是自動感應的玻璃門，店裡面還有咖啡、文具等多樣商品。

Before heading into the store, you need to register as a member. You can also use your OPEN POINT card to register in-store or through your phone.

A barcode for your membership will then appear, and you can swipe the code when you enter the store. The door will then automatically open for you.

The merchandise on sale in the store is like any other 7-11, aside from the automated doors for cold beverages.

The store also has a coffee machine and a rack for stationeries.

結帳的時候自己刷產品條碼，然後結帳金額會出現在銀幕上，要注意結帳時無法使用現金，只能用悠遊卡或電子支付方式。離開的時候不用再感應條碼，直接站在感應區就能出去了，7-ELEVEN無人商店的設計讓Sendy覺得超先進更方便！

At checkout, customers can scan the barcode of the items and the total amount will be shown on the screen.

One important thing to note is that the store does not take cash and only allows payment through EasyCards or other mobile payment devices.

When heading out of the store, you don’t need to scan your “member barcode” on your phone again; you merely need to step into the sensor area and the door will automatically open.

The “cashier-free” convenience store led Sendy to exclaim it’s both advanaced and extremely convenient.

本文獲【新住民全球新聞網】授權轉載／徐如奕