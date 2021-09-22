五倍券網站國際化了！新住民可至英文版官網綁定｜English menu added to Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers website

【看CP學英文】在台新住民從今(22)日起可以前往政府全新設立的英文版五倍券官網，輕鬆的綁定電子或紙本五倍券。

New migrants can now register for the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers by providing their preferred payment methods on the government’s new English webpage (5000.gov.tw/en/).

多加了「英語」選項的新網站可以幫助新住民了解如何預約五倍券，怎麼選取紙本或是數位券和該在哪些地方使用五倍券。

Since Wednesday, the new Website features an English section, explaining how new migrants can register for the vouchers, choose between physical or digital stimulus vouchers, and better understand when the vouchers can be used.

此網頁特別有一個列表名「預約和相關問題」，點進去便可以看見所有五倍券(紙本和電子)預約時間。

A detailed page titled “Pre-order and Inquiries,” lists all the dates when you can register for the various vouchers.

要特別注意紙本和電子券的預約和發放時間有所區別。

Note that the release dates for physical and digital vouchers are different.

另外，英文網站也有列出可以透過哪些方式預約紙本五倍券；不過有趣的是，前往郵局領取的方式卻似乎被遺漏掉。

In addition, the website lists various ways in which you can choose to pre-order printed vouchers, though picking up the vouchers from post offices was curiously left out on the page.

同時你也應記得，除了五倍券外，各部會也推出加碼券，其中包括好食券、藝Fun券、國旅券等。

Remember, that aside from the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, various ministries have also rolled out their own vouchers, including for food, art exhibits, travel, and more.

紙本的消費券也可以於9月25日先預約，預約成功後可在10月8日領取。

As previously noted, you can register for physical vouchers on Sept. 25 and you will receive them on Oct. 8.

另外，你也可以於10月4日起至中華郵政網站（www.post.gov.tw）或以電話預約（0800-700-199）紙本券，10月12日起可至所選擇的郵局領取。

In addition, you can register for physical vouchers through the postal service in Taiwan on Oct. 4, and will receive them on Oct. 12.