Here’s what will change if New Taipei City reverts back to level 2 epidemic warning

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said on Tuesday that the “elevated level 2 epidemic warning” may revert back to its previous state as early as Sept. 23.

What does this mean for those of you who live in the New Taipei City area?

First, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be less restrictive, with the population allowed in indoor gatherings going from 50 to 80.

The number of people allowed to participate in one singular outdoor gathering will also increase from 100 people per gathering to 300 people.

In addition, restrictions on the people allowed in supermarkets or traditional markets will also be lessened.

Previous rules banning visitors from long-term care centers, nursing homes, and hospitals will also be lifted.

Though it’s not yet definite if New Taipei City will lift the elevated level 2 epidemic warning on Sept. 23, the odds are looking good as only one local infection case and six imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.