Seven new COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new domestic case, six imported COVID-19 infections and one death on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,159.

The local infection reported today is a woman in her thirties (case 16263) who had previously been in contact with confirmed cases (cases 16146, 16157).

She had been under quarantine as a possible contact on Sept. 7, and was tested on Sept. 20 prior to the end of her quarantine period.

Her infection was confirmed today though she has yet to display virus-related symptoms.

No possible contacts have been listed by the CECC as she had been in isolation.

Meanwhile, the CECC reported that a virus-related death has been confirmed today. Case 16004 had chronic illnesses and traveled to Taiwan from Vietnam on Aug. 6.

They developed a fever and a sore throat on Aug. 17 and was subsequently tested a day later.

After the infection was confirmed, they were hospitalized. Case 16004 died on Sept. 20.

The CECC also announced six imported cases on Wednesday, including 3 men and 3 women, with the youngest not yet five, and the oldest being over 50 years of age.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16264), Cambodia (case 16265), England (cases 16266, 16267, 16268), and Myanmar (case 16269).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 15 and Sept. 20.

As of press time, 16,159 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,527 imported cases, 14,578 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.