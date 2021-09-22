Will you be able to travel to the U.S. with Medigen vaccine shots?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) assured those who have received Medigen (高端) vaccine shots on Wednesday that though it has yet to be recognized by U.S. health authorities, they will not be banned from entering the country.

Recent worries over Taiwan’s shortage of vaccines have led many citizens and new migrants alike to turn to the domestically-developed Medigen vaccines.

However, the U.S. announced on Sept. 20 that starting in November, foreign travelers will be allowed into the country as long as they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Though this spells good news for some, Taiwanese citizens immediately pointed out that according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. currently only recognizes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This led to online discourse with many expressing concerns that they wouldn’t be able to enter U.S. borders if they received Medigen vaccines.

To this, Premier Su assured the public that they needn’t worry as Taiwan is not among the 30 countries previously restricted by the U.S. from entering the country.

Su vowed to increase the vaccination rate in Taiwan and hoped to achieve the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of October.