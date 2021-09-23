新住民母親回美國念舊台灣　分享一張照片曝思鄉情｜Mother of new migrant photographs iconic building reminiscent of Taipei 101 in the U.S.

【看CP學英文】當我們在異地國家時，一旦發現一點讓我們回想起家鄉的蛛絲馬跡便會異常的喜悅。

Whenever we’re abroad in a foreign country, we are usually pleasantly surprised when we come across anything that reminds us of home.

潘愛蓮是一位居住在台北的音效師，近期在推特分享了一張她父母於美國愛達荷州捕捉的一張Zions銀行建築外觀照。

Kimmie Phan Stattman, a sound artist currently living in Taipei, recently shared via Twitter a photo of the Zions Bank in Idaho that her parents sent her.

My parents are in Idaho right now and sent me this ???? pic.twitter.com/FwiJ7RlxSZ — 潘愛蓮 Kimmie Phan Stattman (@kimmiephanst) September 20, 2021

第一眼大家可能會將它誤認成眾所皆知的台北101，然而仔細一看才會發現這個極度相似的建築僅是愛達荷州首府博伊西(Boise) 的Eighth and Main大樓。

At first glance, one would easily mistake it for the iconic Taipei 101 building, but closer inspection will lead the viewer to realize that the reminiscent structure is merely part of the Eighth and Main building in Boise, Idaho.

據外媒報導， Eighth and Main於2013年就已成為愛達荷州最高的建築物。

According to The Construction Specifier, it’s the tallest building in Idaho since 2013.

這18層樓高的大樓如今主要為商業用途，裡面不僅有高檔的餐廳和銀行、律師事務所等等。

The 18-story structure is now an office and retail building, with upscale restaurants, banks, and law firms within.

照片貼出後立即在台灣外籍人士社群中得到熱烈回應，而許多人也將這個大樓取名為「台北100」和「愛達荷102」。

The photo immediately sparked an enthusiastic response from the foreign community in Taiwan, with many coining it “Taipei 100” or “Idaho 102.”