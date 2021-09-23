師大夜市是「享食」天堂！新二代網紅曝六大必吃美食 | Taiwanese-Japanese YouTuber shares 6 must-eat foods in Shida Night Market

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網日本新二代鈴木克規獨自一人來台灣留學，就讀師範大學(師大)剛畢業，在其YouTube鈴木的日常 【台灣留學】分享在台灣的生活，他的中文很標準、拍攝的影片很自然、真實。本集「新住民看台灣」單元，介紹鈴木師大唸書，從大學一年級吃到現在推薦必吃的美食。

Japanese second-generation new immigrant Suzuki Kegui (鈴木克規) had journeyed to Taiwan by himself for study purposes.

Having just graduated from the National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU, 國立臺灣師範大學), Kegui often shares videos of his daily life in Taiwan through his YouTube Channel Suzuki’s Daily Life [Taiwan Study Abroad].

Speaking in fluent Chinese, he creates natural and realistic videos.

In this episode of “New Immigrants in Taiwan,” Suzuki shares his student life in NTNU, from his first year in university until now, and his recommended, “must-eat foods.”

延伸閱讀：瑞典YouTuber介紹台灣新聞 讚台灣防疫

Read More: Canadian YouTuber Wes Davies makes a film admiring Taiwan’s new sustainable agricultural technology

鈴木的美食名單 | Suzuki’s Must-Eat List:

天下佈武飲料店：在師大周邊有名的排隊飲料，鈴木特別喜歡好喝順口的多多綠茶，口感清爽很適合夏天喝。

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea — NTNU Shop: This is a famous beverage shop near the National Taiwan Normal University where there is always a queue.

Suzuki especially likes the delicious Yakult green tea, which has a refreshing taste and is perfect as a summer drink.

活力飯糰師大總店：鈴木點了鮪魚飯糰，大喊超級好吃，台灣飯糰用糯米做的，裡面包有酸菜、油條、玉米、鮪魚等多種配料，鈴木表示在日本沒有這種料多、便宜的飯糰。

Energy Rice Roll — Shida Main Store: In the video, Suzuki ordered a tuna rice roll and exclaimed that it was “super delicious.”

The Taiwanese rice roll is made of glutinous rice with pickled vegetables, fried dough sticks, corn, tuna, and other ingredients.

Suzuki said that there is no similar rice rolls in Japan that is cheap and with that many ingredients inside.

小木屋鬆餅：在師大周邊要推薦甜點店的話，鈴木說這間店是首選，鈴木點了巧克力香蕉鬆餅，好吃到不知不覺就吃完了。

Shine Mood Waffles: If someone were to ask Suzuki to recommend dessert shops around NTNU, this waffle house would be the first choice.

Suzuki ordered the chocolate banana pancakes, and they were so delicious that he demolished them in seconds.

許記生煎包：生煎包裡面的肉餡本身有調味，不用沾醬油就很好吃，外皮煎到酥酥脆脆的，再撒點芝麻，美味程度讓鈴木一直稱讚。

Hsu-Ji Shengjian bao: The meat filling inside the shengjian bao is already seasoned, and is delicious even without adding soy sauce.

The outer skin is fried until crispy, and sesame seeds are sprinkled to top it off, leading Suzuki to praise its taste and deliciousness.

燈籠滷味創始店：台灣的加熱滷味味道濃厚特別，每樣食材都會吸附滷汁，讓鈴木很喜歡。

Lantern Soy Sauce Braised Food — first store: Taiwan’s braised dishes, also known as “lu wei” (滷味) have a strong and special taste.

All the ingredients absorb the broth and sauce, earning Suzuki’s love for it.

好好味-港式菠蘿包：鈴木在師大讀書這麼久，表示第一次吃這個甜點，由香港師傅手工現烤的新鮮麵包，麵包裡面夾上冰冰的特製奶油口感絕佳，鈴木：「怎麼會這麼好吃！為什麼現在才發現」，並推薦給第一次到師大夜市的話，一定要買來吃吃看。

Hohomei pineapple buns: Suzuki has been studying at the NTNU for a long time and explained that it’s actually his first time eating this dessert.

The fresh bread, which is hand-baked by a Hong Kong chef, has a special cold cream stuffed inside it which made it taste incredible, Suzuki said.

“Why is it so delicious? How come I only just discovered it now?”

Suzuki recommends this snack for first-timers in Shida Night Market.

延伸閱讀：便當店員工超強應變能力 在台日本作家大讚 日本人永遠學不會

Read More: Swedish YouTube praises Taiwan for handling the COVID-19 epidemic

更多相關影片與生活分享請追蹤鈴木的YouTube、IG

本文獲【新住民全球新聞網】授權轉載／徐如奕 and Raymond Rodriguez