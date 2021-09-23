The Latest: Final Ryder Cup practices start in a bluster

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):

It’s stocking-cap weather at Whistling Straits, where the European team is on the course for its final practice before the Ryder Cup begins.

Lee Westwood and Ryan Fitzpatrick were among those bundled up Thursday morning and teeing off in 55-degree Fahrenheit weather (12 degrees Celsius) with the wind whipping out of the northwest at 20 mph.

The pairing’s for Friday morning’s opening alternate-shot matches will be revealed at Thursday evening’s opening ceremony.

The United States has lost nine of the last 12 meetings against Europe, though Tony Finau said he sees a change in culture on the U.S. team, in large part because six players are making their first appearance in the event.

Winds on Friday are expected to gust up to 25 mph, which figures to only add difficulty to a links-like course along Lake Michigan that’s one of the toughest these players face.

Some possible good news: The rough on the course is being kept lower than at the average tour stop: “Fairly similar to what you’d find on your local golf course,” according to the head of maintenance, Chris Zugel.

