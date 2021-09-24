台灣成亞洲農業領頭羊！新住民曝背後三大原因 | Canadian YouTuber reveals 3 reasons why Taiwan is the most advanced agricultural country in Asia

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網 — 來自加拿大的Youtuber Wes Davies衛斯理，因為從小就在農場裡長大，也從事過有機農業的工作，來到台灣後在高雄定居， Wes Davies衛斯理深度介紹台灣永續農業以及更多深度探討議題的影片，並以全英文的介紹，媲美專業紀錄片的拍攝方式，推廣介紹給全世界，在網路上累積好口碑，讓網友讚很用心。

Canadian YouTuber Wes Davies grew up on a farm when he was younger and had worked in the field of organic agriculture before.

After arriving in Taiwan, he settled in Kaohsiung and later began producing in-depth videos on sustainable agriculture in Taiwan, providing deeper discussions on the subject.

Completing the video with an English introduction, Davies incorporated features into his video that is comparable to the filming methods of professional documentaries, allowing Taiwan’s agricultural advances to be portrayed on a global scale.

His videos have since garnered praise from social media users who lauded him for his attention to detail in producing them.

本集「新住民看台灣」單元，推薦Wes Davies衛斯理分析台灣成為亞洲友善農業國家的原因影片，從陸地跟海洋來了解台灣的農漁業永續發展。

In this episode of “New Immigrants in Taiwan, we asked Wes Davies’ to analyze the reasons how Taiwan has become an eco-friendly farming nation in Asia, and learn about the sustainable development of Taiwan’s agriculture and fisheries from the land and sea.

Wes Davies衛斯理前往屏東縣的鶴聲國小廚房裡參觀，學校午餐都是使用當地的有機食材當地食材，食材來自在地農場，所有食材會依照政府「三章一Q」(農委會推動之三個農產品標章(三章)及生產追溯標示)政策，經過嚴格的檢查把關、追溯來源；而且有營養師負責規畫菜色，可以讓學生吃到兼具健康與美味的午餐。

Wes Davies visited the kitchen of Heh Sheng Primary School in Pingtung County, where local organic ingredients are used for school lunches.

The ingredients all come from local farms, and all ingredients are subject to strict inspection and traceability in accordance with the government’s new policy on placing three agricultural product labels and a QR code on products to provide traceability for their sources.

In addition, a dietitian is responsible for planning the dishes, so that students can have healthy and delicious lunches.

Wes Davies衛斯理來到新北市貢寮區的「水梯田」(一階一階的水稻田)，見識友善環境和永續的農業，「水梯田」不會使用肥料跟農藥，只使用小型機器耕種，不僅可以生產有機稻米還可以保護稻田中的水生物，他認為這是保護生態，實施友善農業的最好的例子之一。

Wes Davies traveled to Gongliao District in New Taipei City, to see the eco-friendly and sustainable farming in the terraced fields.

The terraced fields do not use fertilizers and pesticides, and only small machines are used to cultivate the rice. This not only contributes to producing only organic rice but also protects the aquatic life in the rice fields.

Davies believes that this is one of the best examples of ecological protection and eco-friendly farming.

再來是台灣的海洋生態，早期台灣北部的漁港水汙染嚴重，現在靠政府增設的監測系統，海水汙染問題減少。

Then, there is the marine ecology of Taiwan. In the early days, water pollution in the fishing ports of northern Taiwan was serious, but now, with the government’s additional monitoring system, the problem of seawater pollution has been reduced.

在政府與漁民的合作下，實施可捕撈期和禁止捕撈期，讓海洋生物可以繼續繁衍，不會有消失、滅種問題。台灣的農漁業永續發展政策，讓Wes Davies衛斯理認為是台灣成為亞洲農業先進國家的原因，也讚這些政策與技術值得讓其他國家學習。

With the cooperation of the government and fishermen, a harvestable period and a no-fishing period will be implemented so that marine life can continue to reproduce without the problem of disappearance or extinction.

Wes Davies believes that Taiwan’s policy of sustainable agricultural and fishery development is the reason why Taiwan has become a pioneering agricultural country in Asia.

