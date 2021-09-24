看見台灣 | 新住民超愛台灣山中秘境！曝「這優點」大勝國外｜Russian YouTuber unveils most appealing aspect of traveling in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】台灣美麗的大自然景觀、熱鬧的城市和友善的民眾是吸引許多外籍人士前往旅遊的原因，而抵達台灣的他們也經常在體會到台灣的好之後，決定在這座小島上扎根，成為在台新住民。

Taiwan’s beautiful nature, charming cities, and friendly people often attract foreigners from all over the world to travel to this small island; oftentimes, they love it here so much that they make it their second home, becoming new migrants in this colorful nation.

俄羅斯YouTuber花椰菜就是其中一位，今年已邁入在台第三年。

A Russian YouTuber, who goes by the name “Broccoli” online, is one of them. He has been in Taiwan for nearly three years now.

他娶了一位美麗的台灣妻子，也經常將自己的每日生活和在台灣的小旅行透過影片方式分享給1.63萬的粉絲。

Having married a beautiful Taiwanese wife, he often documents his daily life through YouTube and shares his adventures with his 16,300 followers.

在近期一則影片中，花椰菜記錄了他與太太和一位來自亞美尼亞的朋友Vardan和來自烏茲別克的朋友Arsen去山裡遊玩的體驗。

In one of his recent videos, he filmed a fun trip to the mountains accompanied by his wife, his friends Vardan from Armenia, and Arsen from Uzbekistan.

他們選擇前往新北市的烏來，並透露一個鮮少人知，通往小溪流的小道，並在那條小溪中享受一整個悠哉的下午時光。

The group headed to Wulai in New Taipei City and unveiled a small pathway to a river in the mountains where they spent a lovely afternoon.

在游泳和戲水的過程中，花椰菜也訪問了兩位好友，請他們分享自己認為什麼讓他們喜歡在台灣旅行。

While swimming and relaxing in the stream, Broccoli questioned his friends about what makes Taiwan so special.

對此，Vardan表示他覺得台灣最棒的是「便利性」。

To this, Vardan explained that the best thing about Taiwan is definitely “convenience.”

他點出，台灣有很多很好玩的地方，有山有水，而一切都僅需花幾個小時的時間都能抵達。

According to him, Taiwan has many fun places, and beaches and mountainous areas can be reached in a short amount of time.

Arsen補充道，台灣因為特殊的地理位置和島嶼形狀，自然生態很豐富。

Arsen added that because of Taiwan’s unique location and shape, there is a vast variety of different vegetation, trees, and animals that you can find on the island.

他指出，如果今天想要去叢林看猴子，只要去南部就可以看到牠們。

He pointed out that if you suddenly feel the urge to catch a glimpse of some wild monkeys in the woods, all you need to do is head to the woods in Southern Taiwan.

Vardan 和 Arsen也強調台灣地方政府的對於自然景觀的保護措施也都維持的相當好。

Both Vardan and Arsen also emphasized that Taiwan’s determination and efforts in protecting nature are also what make it great.

他們表示亞美尼亞和烏茲別克雖然都有壯觀的高山和美景，但因為缺乏維護，許多地方標示不清，顯示出比較「野生」的感覺。

They explained that in Armenia and Uzbekistan, even though there are many beautiful natural sceneries, they are often not protected, meaning wild animals and unclear paths are what you may encounter along the way.

花椰菜也補充道在俄羅斯很難抵達一些國家公園，通常需要搭火車、開車再叫計程車才到的了。

Broccoli also added that in Russia, easy access to national parks is also near non-existent, as you usually need to take a train and drive or hail a cab to get to the locations.

「通常需要花上一到兩天」。

“It usually takes at least one to two days,” he said.

最後，花椰菜和他的妻子與兩位朋友都贊同，台灣的便利性和方便抵達自然景觀和山林是在台灣旅遊最吸引人的地方。

All in all, Broccoli and his friends and wife concluded that Taiwan’s convenience and easy access to nature is one of its most appealing qualities.