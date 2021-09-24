Taiwan reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,176

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new domestic case, seven imported COVID-19 infections and no deaths on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,176.

The local infection reported today is a woman in her twenties (case 16286) who had previously developed a fever on Sept. 7 but tested negative for the virus.

Due to reasons related to work, she was asked to undergo another test on Sept. 22 and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities are looking into possible contacts and infection sources.

Meanwhile, the CECC announced seven imported cases today, including 5 men and 2 women, with the youngest not yet ten, and the oldest being over 60 years of age.

They had traveled from Belize (case 16279), England (case 16280), the Philippines (cases 16281, 16282, 16283), the U.S. (case 16284), and Japan (case16285).

They arrived in Taiwan between Sept. 11 and Sept. 22.