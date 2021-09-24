高雄愛河熱氣球升空！新住民敲碗最快十月乘坐 | New migrants look forward to hot air balloon rides in Kaohsiung

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，中秋節連假剛放完，大家都在期待下一個長假也就是雙十節！而今年雖然疫情影響，高市府觀光局為了讓民眾可以認識高雄的美，特別在9/14、15兩天分別田寮月世界和愛河兩地，進行「熱氣球」繫留升空測試，預計最快10月可以開放讓民眾乘坐。

As the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend draws to a close, many are looking forward to the next long weekend– Taiwan’s National Day or Double Tenth Day.

Although many events this year have been affected by the pandemic, the Tourism Bureau of the Kaohsiung City Government has prepared a fun activity to let more Taiwanese and new migrants alike know more of Kaohsiung’s beauty.

On Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, they held “test rides” for hot air balloons at Tianliao Moon World Landscape Park and Love River.

According to the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau, the rides are expected to go live as early as October so visitors from all over Taiwan can experience it for themselves.

觀光局長周玲妏於測試日正式宣布，「愛河、月世界熱氣球試飛成功，未來來高雄搭乘熱氣球，不用出國也能彷彿一秒飛到土耳其卡帕多奇亞雲端、巴黎塞納河畔！」，

Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Chief Chou Ling-wen (周玲妏) said on the day of the trial run that the test launch was successful.

She added that she hopes with the rides, visitors can travel without going abroad and experience the beauty of Kaohsiung, reminiscent of Cappadocia in Turkey and the Seine in France.

高雄田寮月世界有奇特惡地地形是許多民眾最喜歡的高雄觀光景點之一，近日也通過成為國家第9座泥岩惡地地質公園，也是國內旅遊熱搜打卡景點，更曾多次躍上國際媒體，深受國內外旅客青睞。

The Tianliao Moon World Landscape Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Kaohsiung and recently became the 9th national mudstone badlands geo-park.

It is also one of the most tagged places for travelers and loved by both domestic and foreign tourists.

觀光局再次強調，熱氣球體驗預計將在高雄市疫情指揮中心的規範及許可，以最高防疫規格、最高安全標準、最專業操作人員等迎接各界旅客，未來希望可以讓民眾搭乘熱氣球，欣賞田寮月世界特殊惡地形、愛河的美麗河景。

The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau emphasized that the hot air balloon rides will be in accordance with regulations issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) in Kaohsiung.

They promised to comply with the strictest of rules to ensure the safety of visitors and hoped that travelers can enjoy the fun hot air balloon rides and take in the beauty of Moon World Park and Love River all in one glance.