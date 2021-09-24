無良仲介違法收取買工費　民進黨籲勞動部捍衛移工｜Crack down on labor brokers needed amid reports of abuses: Legislators

【看CP學英文】因為疫情關係台灣於五月初開始實施的相關措施導致許多原先預計要來台工作的外籍移工少了入境管道，而當地媒體也於近日報導許多仲介剝削移工的新聞，在他們轉職時趁機收取不法費用。

With COVID-19-related restrictions since May barring prospective workers from entering Taiwan, local media have reported several cases of labor brokers who allegedly charged illegal fees for the transfer of migrant workers between employers.

根據民進黨立委於週四的記者會上所述，他們大力譴責仲介侵犯勞工權利的行為，也表示勞動部正加強遏止這類被國際組織稱為「奴隸制度」、「奴隸交易」的無良行為。

The Ministry of Labor aims to crack down on such practices which some international organizations call “slave labor” or “slave trade” with new legislation and procedures, according to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators who denounced such labor rights abuses in a news conference in Taipei on Thursday.

民進黨立委林楚茵向當地媒體表示她先前收到數十封陳情書，內容提及有些仲介在轉換移工時向他們索取上萬元的費用。

DPP Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) told local media that she had received multiple complaints about brokers charging migrant workers thousands to tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars to process their transfer to new employers.

林楚茵補充道，因為這類行為尚未在台灣有大量的統計數字，妨礙起訴的有效性和勝訴的可能性，並強調移工通常會因為擔憂可能危及到工作機會而支付這筆額外費用。

There are no statistics about their prevalence in Taiwan, according to Lin who lamented that workers usually pay for the additional fees out of concern for their job, thus preventing effective prosecution.

立委洪申翰認為一些仲介可能會因為知道移工無法獲取相關文件資訊而更膽大妄為的敲詐移工。他指出這些仲介通常會對潛在雇主隱瞞此事。

DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) argued that some unscrupulous agents extort migrant workers by controlling access to official documents. They usually hide the practice from potential employers, Hung explained.

相對於現實而論，移工應該要有獲取相關文件的管道，其中包括就業許可證和證明他們已不再受雇於前任雇主等資料。遺憾的是，這些表格目前無法由移工自己下載。

Contrary to all expectations, migrant workers should be given access to the needed forms — including employment licenses and documents to prove that they are not working anymore for their previous employers. Regretfully those official documents are currently unavailable for download by the workers themselves.

對此，立委賴品妤大力推薦透過創建一個多語言平台，簡化移工的轉職程序，並讓他們更清楚瞭解自己的權利。他表示，該平台應附上移工所需文件的規定和下載連結。

To this end, DPP Legislator Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) rightly recommended to simplify migrant worker transfer procedures by creating a multilingual platform to inform them of their rights. The platform should include regulations and download links to the documents needed by migrant workers, the legislator said.

根據就業服務法的私立就業服務機構收費項目及金額標準，仲介每月僅能向每位移工收取新台幣1500元至1800元的服務費。

According to the “Employment Service Act” (就業服務法) and the “Standards for Fee-charging Items and Amounts of the Private Employment Services Institution” (私立就業服務機構收費項目及金額標準), agents can only charge NT$1,500 to NT$1,800 in service fees per worker per month.

據報導，在這樣的情況下，勞動部預計於明年設置新系統讓移工更方便獲取相關文件。而若移工需要付不合理的費用，勞動部也表示可以撥打1955反應此問題。

Against this backdrop, the ministry is reportedly planning to implement next year a system that would make it easier for workers to access the required documents. Workers who have experienced extortion are invited to call the 1955 hotline to file a complaint.