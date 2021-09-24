新二代熱愛寶島！他定居台灣投入緬甸語教學｜Second-generation migrant devotes himself to teaching Burmese in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網與IC之音FM97.5【新生報到－我們在台灣】合作，推出一系列精采的新住民在台灣的故事，本集節目邀請來自緬甸的新住民二代－陳啟明。

Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network cooperated with IC Voice FM97.5 [New Life Registration-We are in Taiwan] to launch this series of interesting stories about new immigrants in Taiwan.

This episode features a second-generation new migrant from Myanmar — Chen Chi-ming (陳啟明).

他從小在緬甸出生成長，2017年因為要服兵役而回來台灣，後來愛上這塊寶島上的生活，於是決定定居台灣，並投入教育工作，成為一名緬甸語教學人員。

Born and raised in Myanmar, Chen returned to Taiwan in 2017 to join the military service.

Later, he fell in love with life on this “treasure island,” so he decided to settle here and work in the field of education to become a Burmese language teacher.

陳啟明從小對學習語言相當有天份，於緬甸的仰光大學就讀期間，選擇遠赴俄羅斯擔任交換學生，也因此對於俄羅斯語、俄羅斯文化、俄羅斯旅遊十分在行，成為一名「俄國通」。陳啟明提醒欲到俄羅斯旅遊的民眾，建議在旅程出發前先學習一些簡單的俄羅斯問候用語、基本溝通詞彙，能夠讓整趟旅程更加順利；且由於俄羅斯冬季非常寒冷，建議民眾夏季就去，氣候會比較涼爽。

Chen Chi-ming is very talented in learning languages since childhood.

During his studies at the University of Yangon in Myanmar, he chose to go to Russia as an exchange student.

He was very good with the Russian language, Russian culture and Russian tourism, and he soon became a “Russian expert.”

Chen Chi-ming reminded people who want to travel to Russia that it is recommended to learn some simple Russian greetings and basic conversation and vocabulary before the journey, to help make the whole trip smoother.

It is also recommended to go to Russia in the summer because Russia is very cold in winter.

回到台灣定居的陳啟明分享，初到寶島時，身邊的朋友對於他是「緬甸新住民二代」的身分感到好奇，甚至告訴陳啟明想學習「圈形文字」的緬甸文，因此開始投入教育工作，擔任一名專業的緬甸語教學人員。

Chen Chi-ming, who returned to settle in Taiwan, explained that his friends were curious about his identity as a “second-generation migrant from Myanmar” when he first arrived. Chen added that they wanted to learn the “circular script” of the Burmese language.

Without much ado, he decided to devote himself to working in the field of education as a professional Burmese language teacher.

在擔任老師期間，藉由準備教學題材過程中，讓自己更深入瞭解緬甸文化，同時運用網路平台架設專頁「跟阿明老師一起學緬甸語」，分享緬甸語教學課程、緬甸習俗、緬甸音樂等，讓更多人對於緬甸有基本的認識，同時也提升文化敏感度。

Being a teacher has helped him to better understand the Burmese culture, especially when he was preparing his subject matter.

At the same time, he used an online platform with a special webpage “Learn Burmese with Teacher Amin” to share Burmese language lessons, Burmese customs, Burmese music, and more, to give students a basic understanding of Myanmar and enhance their “cultural sensitivity.”

此外，陳啟明也建議，對於緬甸語有興趣的朋友，可以先從當地音樂開始學習，先從語感切入學習，進而到日後學習語言、文字時較容易上手；目前陳啟明老師也在東吳大學開班授課，歡迎大家踴躍報名。

To those interested in the Burmese language, Chen Chi-ming also suggested that they start listening to Burmese music to get a sense of the language. In this way, it will be easier to learn the language and its writing in the future, he explained.

Currently, Chen Chi-ming is teaching classes at Soochow University (東吳大學). Interested parties are invited to sign up online for his lessons.