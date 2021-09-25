變種病毒讓兒童病的更重？專家分析數據推翻不實資訊｜Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

【看CP學英文】Delta變種病毒對孩子更有害嗎？

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

專家的答案是否定的；儘管Delta病毒因為傳染力較強，導致兒童感染率近激增，專家點出目前尚未有強而有力的證據證實相對於更早期的病毒比起來，它會使兒童和青少年生更重的病。

No, experts say there’s no strong evidence yet that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it’s more contagious.

美國佛羅里達聖彼得堡的約翰．霍普金斯奧爾兒童醫院 (Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital) 兒童感染科醫生Juan Dumois表示Delta病毒的傳播能力更容易使它對兒童構成更大的風險，所以她強調在學校戴口罩和讓能接種疫苗的人們快速接種的必要性。

Delta’s ability to spread more easily makes it more of a risk to children and underscores the need for masks in schools and vaccinations for those who are old enough, said Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

根據美國兒科學會和兒童醫院協會(American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association) 的數據所示，本月初美國兒童每週感染率超過了25萬，遠超越了冬季時的高峰。自COVID-19疫情開始以來，美國有500多萬兒童染疫。

Weekly infection rates among U.S. children earlier this month topped 250,000, surpassing the wintertime peak, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association. Since the pandemic began, more than 5 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19.

根據世界衛生組織所述，Delta變種病毒已在180多個國家蔓延。在其他許多國家，激增的感染病例也意味著兒童和青少年住院人數的增加。

The delta variant has been identified in at least 180 countries, according to the World Health Organization. In many of them, the spike in infections has also meant an increase in hospitalizations in young children and teens.

美國疾病管制暨預防中心（CDC）也顯示，在美國，8月底到9月初間，每10萬名兒童中僅有不到兩位因COVID-19而需住院；這與去年冬季高峰值相似。然而，因為嚴重疾病而住院的兒童比例並沒有明顯變化。

In the U.S., the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 was less than 2 per 100,000 children in late August and early September — similar to the peak last winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the portion of kids hospitalized with severe disease hasn’t changed significantly.

光是從數字上來看會讓人覺得兒童因為Delta變種病毒而病的更重，但專家解釋情況並非如此。大多數受感染的孩子有輕微感染症狀，有些甚至沒有症狀，不需要住院治療。

The sheer numbers can make it seem like children are getting sicker with the delta variant, but experts say that does not appear to be the case. Most infected kids have mild infections or no symptoms and do not need to be hospitalized.

COVID-19疫苗持續為大家提供對抗Delta病毒的保護力。美國疾病管制暨預防中心數據顯示，在12歲(含)以上的兒童中 — 也就是能夠接種疫苗的人，尚未接種疫苗者每週住院率比有接種疫苗者高10倍。

COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide protection against delta. Among children 12 and older — who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations — the weekly hospitalization rate in July was 10 times higher for the unvaccinated than those who have had the shots, CDC data show.