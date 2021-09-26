Oregon lawmakers spend hours stalled over redistricting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers spent hours Saturday in a holding pattern over a proposed map for redrawing the state’s congressional districts despite a looming deadline.

Majority Democrats hoped to pass new redistricting maps — including a new, sixth U.S. House seat for Oregon — before a Monday deadline. If lawmakers can’t agree by then, the job of redrawing congressional districts would fall to a panel of five retired judges appointed by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Lawmakers are also responsible for approving 90 legislative districts where voters pick state representatives and senators. If the legislative maps are not passed by Monday, the task would fall to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a progressive Democrat few Republicans would want to see in charge of the process.

But few Republicans showed up Saturday, leaving the House without the two-thirds quorum of lawmakers needed to hold a vote under state rules. They are upset that Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek rescinded a deal she made with them to split power in the redistricting process, even though Democrats have large majorities in the Senate and House.

In the morning, Kotek announced that the House would be in recess while lawmakers considered a new congressional map drawn in hopes of reaching a compromise. It would put the newest congressional district south of Portland and mostly east of Interstate 5, the same as in a previous plan. But it also makes several changes to the proposed borders of other congressional districts, including keeping Portland and Bend in separate districts instead of combining them.

Under an earlier Democratic plan, the party would likely end up with five U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one. Democrats now have a 4-1 advantage among the state’s U.S. House members. The new proposal would make the district now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader more likely to be a toss-up.

When the House reconvened later Saturday, there still weren’t enough lawmakers to reach a quorum. Kotek said the House would remain as is until the quorum issue was resolved. For the next several hours, some lawmakers worked at their desks or talked while other seats remained mostly empty.

The redistricting deal that Kotek pulled out of was decided in April, during the legislative session. She said that in exchange for Republicans ending their delay tactics that blocked bills, she would evenly split the House Redistricting Committee — essentially granting veto power to the GOP.

Kotek said she decided to void the deal Monday because she was “disappointed that after many months of work, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to address their concerns.”

Republicans have said Kotek abandoning the deal was a “shameful” exercise of political power.

Both parties have used walkouts — a tool made available by the Oregon Constitution — in the past, with Republicans relying on it in recent years. Most notably, in 2019 Republicans used it to stop a cap-and-trade bill, a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.