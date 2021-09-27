菲律賓新二代大展好歌喉　 開嗓獻唱「天籟之音」｜Philippine second generation new immigrant sisters showcase their beautiful voice

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網與IC之音FM97.5【新生報到－我們在台灣】合作，推出一系列精采的新住民在台灣的故事，本集節目邀請來自菲律賓的新住民二代－呂曉倩。

她與妹妹呂曉清，兩人共同成立「呂曉曉樂團」，由於遺傳外公呂良豪的音樂天分，讓兩姐妹參加各項音樂競賽都奪得佳績。

【Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network】 Cooperated with IC Voice FM97.5 [New Residents Registration-We are in Taiwan] to launch a series of brilliant stories about new immigrants in Taiwan.

This episode invites the second generation of new immigrants from the Philippines —Lu Hsiao-chien (呂曉清), and her younger sister, Lu Hsiao-ching (呂曉清).

Together, they established the “Lu Xiao Xiao Band” (呂曉曉樂團). The two sisters inherited their grandfather Lu Liang-hao’s (呂良豪) musical talent, and have joined and won various music competitions.

菲律賓新二代呂曉倩於節目中分享，參與過多場的歌唱競賽，其中令她印象最深刻的就是與母親、妹妹（呂曉清）三人一起報名參加「新力量發聲－東南亞語親子歌唱比賽」，因為蔡英文總統也出席那場比賽，並在現場觀賞母女三人在台上精彩的演出，而當天所演唱的曲目是菲律賓經典歌曲《Anak》，這首歌曲在菲律賓當地非常具有代表性，歌詞透露著父母親對孩子的愛與付出。

Lu Hsiao-chien, a second-generation new immigrant from the Philippines, said that of the many singing competitions they participated in, the one that left the deepest impression on her was when she signed up for the “New Power Voice-Southeast Asian Parent-Child Singing Competition” with her mother and her sister (Lu Hsiao-ching).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was also present at the competition and witnessed the wonderful performance of the daughters with their mother on stage.

The song they sang that day was the classic Philippine song “Anak”, which is a very representative song in the Philippines. The lyrics talk about the love and dedication of parents to their children.

呂曉倩憶起母女三人參加歌唱競賽的情景，她說當天身上穿著菲律賓傳統服飾「Filipiniana」，這是由鳳梨纖維所製作而成的服飾，而蝴蝶袖代表著女性的身份地位象徵。在歷經3個多小時的比賽，呂曉倩與妹妹（呂曉清）及母親三人所展現的好歌喉，讓她們獲得該比賽總冠軍。

Lu Hsiao-chien remembers when the sisters and their mother joined the singing competition.

She said that she wore the traditional Filipiniana dress on that day, which was made of pineapple fiber, and the butterfly sleeves represented a symbol of status for the women.

After more than 3 hours of competition, Lu Hsiao-chien, her younger sister, and her mother performed with their beautiful singing voices and won first place in the competition.

從小就熱愛歌唱的呂曉倩，高中時期加入吉他社，更開啟對音樂領域的癡迷；呂曉倩也在節目中，不吝嗇展現天賦，現場演唱著名英文歌曲。歡迎愛好音樂的聽眾朋友，可至「呂曉曉」臉書專頁，以及YouTube頻道「Abby Lu」，不僅能欣賞她們的音樂創作，還可認識台灣與菲律賓生活文化差異。

Lu Hsiao-chien, who has loved singing since she was a child, joined the guitar club in high school which inspired her to become more involved with music.

During the show, Lu Hsiao-chien also showcased her talent and sang famous English songs live.

Music-loving listeners and friends are welcome to visit the “Lu Xiaoxiao” Facebook page and the YouTube channel “Abby Lu.”

Not only can they enjoy their musical creations, but can also understand the cultural differences between Taiwan and the Philippines.

