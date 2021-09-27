Nine imported cases from Indonesia and Myanmar reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported nine imported COVID-19 infections and one death on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,198.

No new local infections were reported today, the CECC added.

The imported cases include four men and five women, with the youngest not yet 10 years old and the oldest in their forties.

They had traveled from Myanmar (cases 16300 to 16302, cases 16304 to 16306, and case 16308) and Indonesia (cases 16303 and 16307).

According to the CECC, they entered Taiwan between Sept. 11 and Sept. 24, and all had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

Meanwhile, the sole virus-related death today is case 14085, a woman in her eighties. She had a history of chronic illnesses and had been hospitalized on June 19 after developing a fever.

Her infection was confirmed on June 20 and she died on Sept. 25.

As of press time, 16,198 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,565 imported cases, 14,579 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 842 people have died.