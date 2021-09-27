又可以唱歌了！新住民須知這些疫情鬆綁處｜Here’s what to know about alleviated COVID-19 regulations in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣疫情情況逐漸穩定，中央流行疫情指揮中心於週一宣布預計於10月5日起，部分娛樂場所可以再度開放。

As the pandemic situation in Taiwan becomes gradually contained, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that starting on Oct. 5, partial reopening of entertainment venues will be allowed.

這對新住民和在台外籍學生來說是再好不過的消息了！經歷將近5個多月的三級警戒，KTV、桌遊店、遊戲場會再度對外開放，讓大家可以好好與親朋好友相見、放鬆。

To new migrants and foreign students in Taiwan, this spells good news as karaoke bars, board game stores, and arcades will be opened once more so friends and family can spend some much-needed “fun” time after near five months of semi-lockdown.

根據指揮中心所述，某些場域管制將於本週有所調整放寬，其中包括臺鐵、高鐵車站付費區，如能維持適當社交距離，可開放飲食。

According to the CECC, partially alleviated regulations will begin in Taiwan this week, including allowing train stations and HSR stations to provide food and drinks to those in the station as long as social distance can be maintained.

遊覽車也以核定座位數乘坐，不另限制承載上限。

Tour buses can also fill their seats to full capacity as opposed to the previous limitations put in place.

另外，藝文表演展覽、體育活動賽事仍需配合 實聯制、量體溫、全程戴口罩、禁止飲食。

In addition, artistic performances, exhibitions, and sports events will still need to comply with the name-based system, take the temperatures of all visitors and ask that everyone wear face masks, and prohibit drinking and eating in the venue.

針對室內活動，進場人數符合場所容留人數，得不受限室內80人上限，以實際座位數入座，且不限梅花座/間隔座。

Indoor activities will no longer need to be restricted to 80 people or less, and checkerboard seating will not be required.

室外人數降載50%(如實際座位數50%)，得不受限室外300人上限。如能維持排隊時之室內外適當社交距離，得現場售票，不限預約制。開演前、中場休息及散場時仍須維持室內外適當社交距離。

Outdoor activities will still need to limit to half of the seats provided but will no longer be restricted to 300 people or less.

If social distancing can be guaranteed, tickets can also be sold at the venue, meaning the public will not need to register or apply for them beforehand.

During intermissions or before and after a show starts, the public still needs to maintain safe social distances.

另外，也有條件開放部分休閒娛樂場所(規劃10月5日起)，並依經濟部公布之相關場所防疫管理措施指引辦理。

The CECC is also considering re-opening other entertainment venues starting on Oct. 5 including arcades, though certain regulations still need to be followed.

預約制、實聯制、量體溫、全程戴口罩和人流控管等措施仍須配合。

Registering beforehand, real-name system, taking temperatures, wearing face masks, and controlling the number of people in the same room at the same time still needs to be considered.

更重要的是，從業人員應6成以上需已施打至少1劑疫苗滿14天，落實健康管理。

Most importantly, at least 60% of employees of the entertainment venues need to have at least one shot of vaccine 14 days prior to them starting work.

至於電子遊戲場所及資訊休閒場所，顧客以1人1機遊玩，機檯間須裝設隔板，或採間隔座/梅花座。

As for arcades, each station should be limited to one player and partitions still need to be set up between game stations.

場所內也應禁止飲食，也須裝設攝影監視設備，必要時提供錄影資料供查核。

Food and drinks are also not allowed, and CCTV needs to be established and provided when required by health authorities.

另外，遊戲場內也應定時執行環境及機臺清消，顧客把玩離開後立即消毒機臺。

The venues should also be disinfected in a regulated time period, the CECC added.

視聽歌唱場所(自助式KTV及電話亭KTV)，則是規範除飲水外不得飲食。須全程戴口罩（包括使用麥克風時）。

For karaoke bars or KTVs, food and drinks are not allowed and face masks are required at all times including when singing into the microphones.

當前一組客人消費完畢後，現場工作人員應清消包廂環境設備，距下一組顧客使用至少隔30分鐘。

After one group has left, staff should disinfect the booth thoroughly and leave a 30-minute interval before allowing the next group to enter.

其他像是桌遊、麻將休閒館營業場所，不同桌之顧客間保持1.5公尺以上間距或獨立包廂、屏風或隔板，同桌者使用隔板。

Other venues including board game stores or mah-jong stores will need to maintain 1.5 meters between tables or provide booths and partitions for tables set side-by-side.

接觸遊具前後應執行手部衛生並戴手套；飲食須遵照餐飲相關規範。

Gloves should be worn at all times, and CECC regulations should be followed in terms of food and drinks (need partitions).

遊具及桌面使用過應立即清消，間隔至少15分鐘始能提供下一組客人使用。

Tables and games should also be disinfected immediately after use and a 15-minute interval is required before the arrival of the next group of customers.

另外指揮中心表示，仍需關閉的場所包含：歌廳、舞廳、夜總會、俱樂部、酒家、酒吧、酒店(廊)、理容院(觀光理髮、視聽理容)。

Meanwhile, other venues will still be prohibited from re-opening including dance halls, clubs, bars, barbershops, etc.