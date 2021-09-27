Here is how you can register for ‘Quintuple Stimulus Paper Vouchers’ starting on 9/25

Convenience stores are now available for booking "Quintuple Stimulus Paper Vouchers." (Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Immigrants' Global News Network)
TAIPEI (The China Post) — Four major convenience stores in Taiwan will be available for the public to book Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers starting on Sept. 25.
As with previous vouchers, two options will be available: digital and paper.
The public can head to convenience stores to bind the vouchers to mobile payment devices, book the vouchers and later claim the vouchers.
Foreign spouses, foreigners with a permanent residence permit, and diplomats with official permits are eligible to receive the vouchers, so you should hurry and book them.
“Taiwan Immigrants Global News Network” (新住民全球新聞網) summarized just how you can book them through the four major convenience stores, including 7-ELEVEN, Family Mart, Hi-Life, and OK Mart.

 

  • 7-ELEVEN

The 7-ELEVEN Quintuple Stimulus paper Vouchers can be booked from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

The reservation processes for 7-ELEVEN and Family Mart are as follows. (Photo provided by 7-Eleven via Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network)

7-ELEVEN quintuple stimulus vouchers booking process:

Step 1: Go to the ibon machine and click on “Reservation/Claim Zone for quintuple stimulus vouchers”

Step 2: Insert your health insurance card.

Step 3: Enter the mobile phone number and confirm the store for pick-up.

Step 4: ibon prints a receipt to complete the reservation.

The pick-up time is from Oct. 8 to Oct. 21. You can pick it up at the counter using the digital OPEN POINT APP from 9 am to 10 pm during those dates.

  • Family Mart Convenience Store

For the FamiPort machine of FamilyMart convenience store, just click the reservation function in the quintuple stimulus vouchers zone, insert your health insurance card to confirm the mobile number and the reservation details, and then you can print the reservation receipt. It only takes 10 seconds to complete the reservation.

The operation process for the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers at Family Mart:

Step 1: Go to the “FamiPort machine Quintuple Stimulus paper Vouchers claim zone” and click “reserve.”

Step 2: Read the terms and conditions and click confirm.

Step 3: Insert your health insurance card.

Step 4: Enter your phone number.

Step 5: Confirm the booking details.

Step 6: Print the booking receipt.

Hi-Life and OK Mart will accept bookings for Quintuple Stimulus Paper Vouchers starting from 9/25. as well. (Photo provided by OK Mart via Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network)
  • Hi-Life Convenience Stores

You can also bind your digital vouchers at Hi-Life convenience stores from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

  • OK Mart

OK Mart will now have OKgo business machines in their stores for digital binding of Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.

Starting from 9 a.m. on Sept. 25, consumers will be able to make reservations for paper Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.

