Here is how you can register for ‘Quintuple Stimulus Paper Vouchers’ starting on 9/25

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Four major convenience stores in Taiwan will be available for the public to book Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers starting on Sept. 25.

As with previous vouchers, two options will be available: digital and paper.

The public can head to convenience stores to bind the vouchers to mobile payment devices, book the vouchers and later claim the vouchers.

Foreign spouses, foreigners with a permanent residence permit, and diplomats with official permits are eligible to receive the vouchers, so you should hurry and book them.

“Taiwan Immigrants Global News Network” (新住民全球新聞網) summarized just how you can book them through the four major convenience stores, including 7-ELEVEN, Family Mart, Hi-Life, and OK Mart.