Here is how you can register for ‘Quintuple Stimulus Paper Vouchers’ starting on 9/25
- 7-ELEVEN
The 7-ELEVEN Quintuple Stimulus paper Vouchers can be booked from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.
7-ELEVEN quintuple stimulus vouchers booking process:
Step 1: Go to the ibon machine and click on “Reservation/Claim Zone for quintuple stimulus vouchers”
Step 2: Insert your health insurance card.
Step 3: Enter the mobile phone number and confirm the store for pick-up.
Step 4: ibon prints a receipt to complete the reservation.
The pick-up time is from Oct. 8 to Oct. 21. You can pick it up at the counter using the digital OPEN POINT APP from 9 am to 10 pm during those dates.
- Family Mart Convenience Store
For the FamiPort machine of FamilyMart convenience store, just click the reservation function in the quintuple stimulus vouchers zone, insert your health insurance card to confirm the mobile number and the reservation details, and then you can print the reservation receipt. It only takes 10 seconds to complete the reservation.
The operation process for the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers at Family Mart:
Step 1: Go to the “FamiPort machine Quintuple Stimulus paper Vouchers claim zone” and click “reserve.”
Step 2: Read the terms and conditions and click confirm.
Step 3: Insert your health insurance card.
Step 4: Enter your phone number.
Step 5: Confirm the booking details.
Step 6: Print the booking receipt.
- Hi-Life Convenience Stores
You can also bind your digital vouchers at Hi-Life convenience stores from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.
- OK Mart
OK Mart will now have OKgo business machines in their stores for digital binding of Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.
Starting from 9 a.m. on Sept. 25, consumers will be able to make reservations for paper Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.
