柬埔寨新住民分享創業歷程　曝開啟網拍之路最強動力｜Cambodian new migrant shares story of establishing online auction business

【看CP學英文】根據新住民全球新聞網 報導，疫情衝擊下學會網路經營銷售，網拍創業成為新住民職涯發展另一種選擇。新住民在台灣生活、從零開始創業經驗，三重新住民家庭服務中心特辦理多元新生活系列方案，讓新住民展現長才，並透過活動中交流、分享，增進新住民與社區民眾相互認識、鼓勵想從事網拍新住民及初來台新住民學習適應台灣生活。

Under the impact of the epidemic, learning how to sell merchandise online and how to operate an online auction business has become another career opportunity for new immigrants.

The Sanchong Family Service Center for New Immigrants (三重新住民家庭服務中心) specially conducted a series of diversified programs for those who want to start businesses from scratch.

The programs allow new immigrants to show their talents while enhancing mutual understanding between new immigrants and the community through activities, exchanges, and group-sharing events.

The service center encouraged all those who want to engage in online auctions and others who have just arrived in Taiwan and want to adapt to life in Taiwan to participate.

來自柬埔寨潘喜玲帶領新住民一起勇闖網路市場，潘喜玲是三個孩子的媽媽、三重新住民家庭服務中心通譯志工，同時也是線上直播主、網拍創業老闆。此次多元新生活講座共計17人參與，包含印尼、越南、泰國、日本、緬甸、柬埔寨新住民與台灣民眾。有來台未滿1年新住民想聆聽在台灣生活與發展經驗、有陪伴新住民太太一起參與活動的先生，也有對於潘喜玲故事感到好奇、想多認識新住民社區民眾。

From Cambodia, Pan Hsi-ling (潘喜玲) led the new immigrants to bravely face the Internet market together.

Pan is a mother of three and a volunteer interpreter at the Sanchong Family Service Center for New Immigrants. She is also the host of online live broadcasts and has an online auction business.

A total of 17 people participated in these diversified lectures, including new immigrants from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Cambodia, and local Taiwanese.

Some new immigrants who have been in Taiwan for less than a year wanted to listen to the experiences of living and flourishing in Taiwan.

Some Taiwanese who accompanied their new immigrant wives to participate in the activities were also curious about Pan’s story and wanted to get to know the other people in the new immigrants’ community.

活動開始潘喜玲帶大家認識柬埔寨地理位置與環境，向眾人介紹柬埔寨之餘，也分享自己的異國婚姻到成為3個孩子媽媽的過程。潘喜鈴提及自己網拍創業的起因，主要是想獲得經濟安全感、增加家庭經濟來源以及追尋自我肯定與認同。

At the beginning of the event, Pan explained to everyone about Cambodia’s geographical location and environment. Apart from introducing Cambodia to everyone, she also shared the journey from her trans-national marriage to becoming a mother of three children.

She mentioned that some of the reasons for starting her online auction business were to gain a sense of economic security, increase sources of family income, and pursue self-affirmation and recognition.

從一開始客源的經營、進出貨的規劃、過程中遇到的困境與抉擇如何面對與突破，不完全順遂的路，點滴的努力與堅持，到現在累積許多粉絲也有能量站出來分享自己的逐夢經驗。

She started with building and managing her customer base and gradually learned about import-and-export planning; later on, knowing how to face and solve various difficulties.

Even if the road was not smooth, she persevered with effort and now has many fans that give her the energy to stand up and share her experience of pursuing her dreams.

來自日本的永冶典子表示，自己來台超過20年，聽著喜玲的分享喚起從前育兒時期的珍貴記憶，以前的自己忙著照顧孩子，現在如果有機會也想嘗試有一份自己喜歡的工作。來自越南的梁氏玉添說自己剛來台灣不久，聽完喜玲的經驗分享覺得她好厲害、很敬佩，也為未來的生活帶來勇氣與激勵。

Another new immigrant from Japan, Noriko Nagayo (永冶典子) also shared her experience of living in Taiwan for more than 20 years.

After listening to Pan’s story, she remembered precious memories from her own parenting period.

Nagayo shared that she used to be so busy taking care of her children. However, she proclaimed that now, if she had the opportunity, she also wants to try to find a job she loves.

Liang Shi Yu Tien (梁氏玉添) from Vietnam, added that even though she has just arrived in Taiwan, after listening to Pan’s experience, she found it amazing and admired her greatly.

She explained that the story brought her courage and inspiration for the future.

陪伴新住民太太阮氏杏參與活動的配偶說又多了一個台灣好媳婦，凡事靠自己的喜玲好勇敢，覺得身旁的太太好不簡單，一個人從越南過來，娘家非常遙遠，重新學習與適應的過程很辛苦，更能了解與珍惜彼此。

Another participant, who is the spouse of his new immigrant wife, Nguyen Thi An (阮氏杏), also shared that he finds his wife perfect, praising her for her bravery.

He explained that she came from Vietnam alone, and with her family so far away, she had to learn and adapt by herself.

He added that they had to go through the process, which was long and difficult, but it helped them understand and cherish each other even more.

新北市五股區集福社區發展協會總幹事吳靜宜感動表示，新住民在台灣的生活真的不容易，詢問喜玲如果再有一次機會選擇，會後悔嫁到台灣嗎？喜玲說自己並不後悔嫁來台灣，現在她有幸福的家庭、也做著自己喜歡的事，激勵大家面對挑戰勇敢踏出第一步。相信透過面對面的交流大家都有滿滿的收穫與感動。

Wu Ching-Yi (吳靜宜), director-general of Chi-Fu Community Development Association (集福社區發展協會), Wugu District, New Taipei City (新北市五股區), said that it is not easy for new immigrants to live in Taiwan.

She later asked Pan, if she had another chance to choose, did she regret getting married in Taiwan to which she replied with a resounding “no.”

Pan said she has a happy family and is doing what she likes, and encouraged everyone to bravely take the first step to face challenges. She believes that with face-to-face communication, everyone will learn and connect more.

台灣是一個多元文化的社會，新北市新住民人口又為全國之冠，新北市新住民家庭服務中心持續辦理新住民相關活動，歡迎有興趣的朋友踴躍參加，活動資訊可上新北市三重新住民家庭服務中心粉絲專頁查詢。

Taiwan is a multicultural society, and New Taipei City has the largest population of new immigrants in the country.

The New Taipei City New Immigrant Family Service Center continues to organize new immigrant-related activities.

Interested friends are welcome to participate. The event information is available on New Taipei City Sanchong Family Service Center for New Immigrant’s fan page.

