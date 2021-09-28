新二代準備捍衛台灣？國防部新制役男需下部隊｜Taiwan youths worried about plans for new military service

【看CP學英文】今年共軍擾台已超越500多架次，國防部也於週一宣布即日起開始新版軍事訓練役，比照2018年的規定，讓新兵訓練完後「下部隊」。

With a record-high number of Chinese military aircraft flying over Taiwan this year, the Ministry of National Defense (MND, 國防部) has announced that conscripts will be assigned to field military units after completing basic training as prior to 2018.

從九月起，符合服兵役資格者將在完成五週入伍訓練後，不再進行專長訓，接下來的11週改「下部隊」，視為常備部隊接受管理。

Starting this month, those who are eligible for military service will undergo five weeks of basic training; however, upon completion, they will be sent to field units for the following 11 weeks instead of being assigned to specialized training at military branch centers.

根據國防部所述，近期改為比照2018年的訓練制度主因為幫助新兵更快速了解部隊運作也讓他們更熟悉戰備整備。

According to the MND, this reversal back to the 2018 policy is to help conscripts better familiarize themselves with field operations and make them more combat-ready.

由於新制將會適用於所有於1994年後出生，在台灣設有戶籍地的男子皆須服四個月的兵役，這也讓在台新二代開始擔憂台灣國家安全狀況。

This has led to second-generation migrants in Taiwan being worried about the state of national security as all those born before 1994 who have permanent residence in Taiwan will need undergo the four-month military service.

國防部長邱國正也表示相對於僅接受專長訓，這樣讓役男多一種經驗總是好的。

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) reportedly said this experience would be more beneficial to conscripts as opposed to only having specialized training.

國防部爾後也發表聲明表示役男下部隊也可以幫助他們更了解前線軍隊的運作。

The MND released a statement claiming that field units will better prepare conscripts for combat and understand the operations of frontline troops.

新制的宣布也表示役男之後也可能被分發至金門和馬祖外島服役。

The announcement also means that conscripts may be assigned to offshore islands, including Kinmen and Matsu.

國防部全民防衛動員室主任韓岡明表示，緊急命令發布後，第一波將在24小時內動員21.5萬名後備軍人，另有第二波的戰爭耗損補充部隊，約7.8萬人待命中。

Meanwhile, Chief of MND’s All-out Defense Mobilization Office, Han Gan-ming (韓岡明), said on Monday that in the event of a war, 215,000 reservists in Taiwan can be mobilized within 24 hours and another 78,000 placed on standby.

這些都是8年內編管後備部隊；若戰耗補充仍不足，將動員8年編管外的後備部隊。

Han added that the reservists will most likely be those discharged from the military within the past years as they would be more combat-ready, according to CNA.