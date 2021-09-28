Climate activists chain themselves to boat at gov's house

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Several environmental activists who chained themselves to a pink sailboat with the words “climate emergency” on the side at Gov. Charlie Baker’s home on Tuesday morning were arrested, state police said.

In addition to six people who chained themselves to the boat, a seventh person who was on top of the boat was arrested, according to an emailed statement from state police spokesperson David Procopio.

The protesters used the sailboat on a trailer to block the road outside the governor’s Swampscott home at about 7 a.m. It was unclear if Baker was at home.

State troopers asked them to unchain themselves and leave the area.

“When they refused and continued obstructing traffic, troopers specially-trained in civil disturbance response cut the devices holding the protestors to the boat and took them into custody,” the statement said.

The protesters from a group called Extinction Rebellion Boston posted on social media that they “put Baker under a ‘citizen’s arrest’ for his repeated crimes against environmental justice communities and climate inaction.”

They were arraigned in Lynn District Court on Tuesday on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges. They were released and ordered to stay 100 yards away from Gov. Baker’s home and have no direct contact with him. Their next court date is Nov. 4.