泰文主播大推這料理！吃了會想媽媽：哈哈羅船麵｜Thai new migrants share the best ‘boat noodles’ in Taiwan!

【看CP學英文】根據新住民全球新聞網報導，源自於泰國水上市場「船麵」，販賣熱騰騰麵食的小船來往在運河市集之間，是觀光客印象中泰國水上市場最具特色的美食，也是泰國街頭最常見的平民美食。

“Boat noodles” is one of the most iconic Thai dishes that can be found in their floating markets. The boats selling hot noodles between the canal markets are one of the most representative foods of the local market and often leave a deep impression on tourists. It is also one of the most common dishes in Thailand.

因為疫情的關係，讓許多新住民朋友無法順利回鄉探親，這次由【新住民全球新聞網】的泰國新住民住播盧桑妮(Sunny) ，陳勝泰，以及馬來西亞新二代洪崇凱(CK)帶路，特別推薦這味吃了會想媽媽的家鄉美食。

Because of the epidemic, many new migrants are unable to go back to their hometowns to visit their relatives.

Therefore, Thai new migrant, Sunny, Sae-tang (陳勝泰) and Malaysian second-generation new migrant CK (洪崇凱) from the Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network have decided to seek out the best dishes that would help new residents in Taiwan feel less homsesick.

「哈哈羅55泰式船麵(信義店)」位於捷運市政府站附近，不但把泰國的路邊攤美食原汁原味的船麵帶回台灣，就連店裏頭的裝潢，桌椅、擺設、桌布以及餐具，還有店裡音響播放的泰國廣播節目，就像是回到泰國的街頭。

The “Hahalo 55 Boat Noodles,” Xinyi Store, is located near the Taipei City Hall metro station.

Not only does it bring the original Thai street food of boat noodles back to Taiwan, but the interior of the store, with its tables, chairs, decorations, tablecloths, and tableware, as well as the Thai radio programs played on the store’s stereo, is like going back to the streets of Thailand.

泰國主播盧桑妮說，這家店的店名(哈哈)在泰文的意思是數字55，(哈哈羅)也是泰國年輕人常用的網路用語，這家店的麵以及小菜每一份也只要銅板價55元，三種湯頭，蒜味清湯，紅燒口味的瀑布湯，以及酸辣湯頭的麵，每一種湯頭都讓【新住民全球新聞網】的兩位泰文主播Sunny及陳勝泰每吃一口都感動得想流眼淚，這湯頭真的跟我媽媽煮的味道一樣。

Sunny remarked that “haha” means the number “55” in Thai, and added that “hahalo” is a common Internet slang used by young Thai people.

All the dishes there including the noodles and side dishes are all priced at NT$55. In addition, there are three kinds of soup: “garlic”, “braised”, and “hot and sour.”

After taking a sip from all three soups, both Thai hosts were extremely touched, claiming it tastes just like dishes their moms made.

中文主播CK特別喜歡這裡的炸雞翅以及炸五花肉，不需要任何沾醬都很好吃。「哈哈羅55泰式船麵」的帥哥廚師大熊告訴我們，這裡醃肉的香料都是從泰國原裝進口的，雞翅跟五花肉都要前一晚醃製入味，這裡的泰式奶茶更是讓三位主播讚不絕口。

CK especially loved the fried chicken wings and fried pork bellies from “Hahalo.” adding that no sauce is needed for both delicious dishes.

The chef of Hahalo, Big Bear (大熊) later added that all the spices used to marinate the meat are imported from Thailand, and the chicken wings and pork have to be marinated the night before, to be fully immersed in the flavor. The tasty dishes had the praises of all three hosts.

新住民全球新聞網泰國主播Sunny告訴大家，好吃的泰式船麵除了湯頭的味道很重要，桌上的調味料更是好吃的秘訣。先趁熱加一大把豆芽菜以及九層塔，喝一口原味的湯，然後加上炸雲吞皮，炸豬皮以及碎花生，擠一點新鮮檸檬，湯的味道更鮮美，喜歡重口味的還可以適量加一點桌上擺的調味料，乾辣椒粉，白糖，青辣椒白醋，辣椒醬以及魚露，更是純正泰國的滋味。

Sunny also shared that a great bowl of boat noodles not only needs to have the perfect soup, but the sauces are also an important factor in making it a memorable dish.

According to Sunny, you need to add bean sprouts and basil into the noodles while it’s hot, take a sip of soup, and then add in the fried wonton skins.

Then, add in fried pork skins and crushed peanuts, squeeze some lime juice into the dish and you’ll get a perfect bowl of soup.

For those who prefer a stronger taste to their dishes, you can also add a little bit of the seasonings on the table, such as dried chili powder, sugar, green chili with white vinegar, chili sauce, and fish sauce, for a more authentic Thai taste.

