新住民苦等第二劑莫德納　看向帛琉十月起供旅客接種｜Still waiting for your 2nd Moderna vaccine shot? Palau may be the answer

【看CP學英文】當在台新住民開始擔憂起本國疫苗短缺的問題時，帛琉雪中送炭表示即將於10月起開始供應前往的旅客莫德納疫苗。

As new migrants worry about the lack of Moderna vaccines available in Taiwan, Palau has provided some much-needed good news, stating that they will now offer Moderna vaccines to tourists starting in October.

根據帛琉觀光局最近的公告，除了提供輝瑞疫苗，他們也將為前往當地旅遊的遊客提供莫德納疫苗。

According to the latest announcement from Palau’s Tourism Bureau, aside from providing Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines, they will now also offer those arriving in Palau Moderna vaccines.

然而，由於數量有限，莫德納疫苗將僅提供每班機最少10位，最多30位上限的數量，而輝瑞供應則沒有限制。

However, due to the limited amount available, Moderna vaccines will only be provided to between 10 to 30 passengers per flight, while no restrictions have been announced for BNT vaccines.

台北市政府也於本週二開始至週三截止，開放民眾上線登記第二劑莫德納疫苗接種意願，而帛琉這個新政策對於在台民眾和新住民而言簡直是及時雨。

The recent news is sure to provide some relief for new migrants and citizens as Taipei City began allowing vaccination registration for Moderna vaccines starting on Tuesday (Sept. 28) till Wednesday (Sept. 29).

因為台北市政府目前的預約對象僅開放給70歲以上的民眾和60歲以上的原住民。

However, the Taipei City Government is currently only allowing those who are 70 or above or indigenous people over 60 years of age to register for them.

這代表介於65至69歲間、已接種第一劑莫德納疫苗的民眾將被放生，而北市副市長蔡炳坤也表示需要再等中央分配、規劃。

That means elders between ages 65 to 69 who received their first shot of Moderna vaccines prior are left out in the cold, and Taipei City Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) has said that they will need to wait for further distribution of the vaccines from the central government.

蔡炳坤也提到，除非之後有新莫德納疫苗到貨，目前第一劑接種莫德納的民眾可能需要等中央政府開放混打輝瑞疫苗或等進一步發展。

Tsai acknowledged that unless new batches of Moderna vaccines arrive soon, those who received their first shot may need to wait until the central government allows mixed-vaccine shots with BNT or wait for further developments.

因此，如果你仍有休假日還沒用完，想要趁機透透氣，不防前往帛琉一趟，一石二鳥，打完疫苗更能快樂度假。

So, if you’ve still got vacation days stored up and want to take a breather and get vaccinated in one swift move, a trip to Palau seems like the perfect solution for you!